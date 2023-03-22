Prep notebook: Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain girls soccer teams pick up Tuesday night wins
Gore Rangers defeated Steamboat Springs and Devils took down Coal Ridge
Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School picked up Tuesday night girls soccer wins. The Devils dispatched Coal Ridge 3-1 in Gypsum while the Gore Rangers took down 4A No. 8 Steamboat Springs by the same score on the road.
Vail Mountain, ranked No. 4 in 3A coming into the game, moves to 3-0 on the season and the Devils are now 1-1-1 after a double-overtime tie last Thursday against Glenwood Springs. VMS will welcome Glenwood to Vail for a game on Saturday, while Eagle Valley hosts Northridge on Thursday and Steamboat Springs on Saturday.
