Prep notebook: Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain girls soccer teams pick up Tuesday night wins

Eagle Valley improved to 1-1-1 after defeating Coal Ridge 3-1 on Tuesday night in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School picked up Tuesday night girls soccer wins. The Devils dispatched Coal Ridge 3-1 in Gypsum while the Gore Rangers took down 4A No. 8 Steamboat Springs by the same score on the road.

Alondra Ruiz drives to the net during Eagle Valley’s 3-1 win over Coal Ridge on Tuesday night in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Alondra Ruiz’s shot gets through the net to put the Devils up 3-1 over Coal Ridge.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain, ranked No. 4 in 3A coming into the game, moves to 3-0 on the season and the Devils are now 1-1-1 after a double-overtime tie last Thursday against Glenwood Springs. VMS will welcome Glenwood to Vail for a game on Saturday, while Eagle Valley hosts Northridge on Thursday and Steamboat Springs on Saturday.