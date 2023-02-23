Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys fall to Lewis Palmer, West Grand tops Vail Christian girls

Nikko Von Stralendorff and Eagle Valley saw its 2022-2023 season come to an end on Wwednesday night with a loss to Lewis-Palmer in the 5A state playoffs.

Isabella Almanza/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night. The No. 27-seeded Devils fell to No. 6 Lewis 82-71 in the first round of the 5A state tournament. The Devils were neck and neck with the Rangers throughout the entire game, trailing 27-24 at halftime and 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. They end their season with an 11-12 overall record and 4-2 league mark.

The Vail Christian girls basketball team also saw its season come to a close this week. The No. 5 Saints lost to No. 4 West Grand 39-20 in the opening round of the 2A District 5 tournament on Tuesday. Vail Christian finished with a 6-12 overall record and 1-7 league mark.