Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys fall to Lewis Palmer, West Grand tops Vail Christian girls
Devils and Saints see seasons come to an end in first round of playoffs
The Eagle Valley boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night. The No. 27-seeded Devils fell to No. 6 Lewis 82-71 in the first round of the 5A state tournament. The Devils were neck and neck with the Rangers throughout the entire game, trailing 27-24 at halftime and 50-44 at the end of the third quarter. They end their season with an 11-12 overall record and 4-2 league mark.
The Vail Christian girls basketball team also saw its season come to a close this week. The No. 5 Saints lost to No. 4 West Grand 39-20 in the opening round of the 2A District 5 tournament on Tuesday. Vail Christian finished with a 6-12 overall record and 1-7 league mark.
