Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys lacrosse loses to Aspen 8-5

Eagle Valley sophomore Christian Petersen winds up for a shot against Aspen on Wednesday night in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Wyatt Eaton scored three goals and Judd Gurtman added two more to lead Aspen to an 8-5 win over Eagle Valley on Wednesday night in Gypsum. Aspen, which sits just outside the top-10 in the 4A state rankings, improved to 4-2 in the 4A Western Slope. The Skiers currently sit behind Vail Mountain (6-2) and Steamboat Springs (5-1) in league play.

Senior defenseman Aidan Baker brings the ball upfield during Wednesday’s game between Aspen and Eagle Valley.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley has dropped four in a row and sits in sixth place in the league with a 3-4 mark. The Devils (4-5) will try to return to their winning ways in Edwards on Friday against Battle Mountain (4-5).