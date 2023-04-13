Prep notebook: Eagle Valley boys lacrosse loses to Aspen 8-5
Devils will face Huskies on Friday in Edwards
Wyatt Eaton scored three goals and Judd Gurtman added two more to lead Aspen to an 8-5 win over Eagle Valley on Wednesday night in Gypsum. Aspen, which sits just outside the top-10 in the 4A state rankings, improved to 4-2 in the 4A Western Slope. The Skiers currently sit behind Vail Mountain (6-2) and Steamboat Springs (5-1) in league play.
Eagle Valley has dropped four in a row and sits in sixth place in the league with a 3-4 mark. The Devils (4-5) will try to return to their winning ways in Edwards on Friday against Battle Mountain (4-5).
