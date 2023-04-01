Prep notebook: Eagle Valley soccer gets past Summit

Battle Mountain's Claire Serbinski competes for a loose ball during Thursday's 1-0 loss to Evergreen in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Addison Mandeville scored the lone goal for Eagle Valley in the second half of Thursday’s 1-0 over Summit in Gypsum as Jaquelyn Castellon got the shutout in the net. The Devils improved to 2-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in the league. The Devils have three-straight road games next week, starting in Steamboat Springs on Monday.

Jaycee Pittman scored three goals and had two assists to lead Grand Valley to an 8-0 win over Vail Christian. The Saints (1-3 overall, 0-1 league) will play Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale next Thursday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain dropped its first game of the season on Thursday, falling 1-0 to No. 4-ranked Evergreen in Edwards. Mary Cox scored the lone goal of the night for the Cougars, who improved to 3-1. Battle Mountain (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) sat just outside the CHSAANow.com 4A top 10 as of March 27. The Huskies have three games next week, starting with a road rematch against Summit, a team they beat 5-3 on March 27.

Elle Glendinning wraps up a save during the Huskies 1-0 loss to Evergreen on Thursday night.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Track notes: Battle Mountain girls win Erie Tiger Twilight

The Battle Mountain girls track team scored 74 points to top the 24-team field of mostly Front Range schools at Friday’s Erie Tiger Twilight in Erie, Colorado. The Huskies received an individual win from Milaina Almonte in the 1600-meter run (5:30.18) and also took the 4×100 (53.28), 4×400 (4:16.08) and sprint medley relay titles (1:53.92) to gap runner-up Horizon High School by seven points.

Tabi Schroeder (27.95) and Lindsey Whitton (2:37.09) also grabbed runner-up finishes in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter run, respectively, and Isabella Zastrow (1:06.62) was third in the 400-meter dash.

The boys day was highlighted by a win from Porter Middaugh (4:35.55) in the 1600 and top-5 finishes from Quinn Thuon (10-04) in the pole vault and Cooper Skidmore (78-08) in the javelin. The boys team finished in 11th, scoring 24 points, as Erie High School (137) more than doubled the runner-up team from Broomfield High School (63) to win the overall title.