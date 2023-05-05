Prep notebook: Gore Rangers, Devils and Saints girls soccer close out regular season with wins

Charlotte Thelen makes a pass during Thursday's game between Battle Mountain and Steamboat Springs. The Sailors won 2-1 in double overtime.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School, Eagle Valley and Vail Christian girls soccer teams finished out the league regular season league calendar with wins late this week. The No. 3 Gore Rangers held off No. 8 Delta 2-1 in Vail on Thursday to remain undefeated (11-0) and secure the 3A Western Slope title for the third-straight season. The Gore Rangers, who will travel to Denver Christian for a non-league matchup on Saturday, finished 7-0 in league play in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Also on Thursday, the Devils defeated Summit 3-0 on the road, finishing the season fourth in the league with a 5-8-2 overall record. Vail Christian traveled to Nederland and took down the Panthers 2-1 on Wednesday. The Saints 2023 campaign concluded with a two-game win streak and a 4-7 overall mark.

Steamboat Springs needed double-overtime to take down Battle Mountain 2-1 in Edwards as both teams wrapped up league play as well. The loss didn’t shift the final standings, as the Sailors (6-4) ended the year in third, the Huskies (6-2-2) second and Palisade (7-1-1) first.

Battle Mountain’s Fernanda Dominguez looks upfield in the first half of Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Steamboat Springs.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain will look to regain momentum in its final regular season game against The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Battle Mountain players celebrate a second-half goal. The Huskies would fall 2-1 in double-overtime but ended the league season with the second best mark in the 4A Western Slope.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The 32-team 4A state tournament bracket will be released on May 7, with first round games beginning on May 10. Currently, Battle Mountain sits at No. 14 in the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index and Eagle Valley is ranked 45th. Vail Mountain School sits at No. 3 in 3A, which starts on May 11 and Vail Christian is No. 31 in the 2A, where the top 16 teams will kick off playoff action on May 12.

Lacrosse notes: Vail Mountain School holds off Glenwood Springs

Goalie Alex Krupka looks to move the ball upfield after making a save in the first half of Vail Mountain’s 16-7 win over Middle Park last Saturday. VMS defeated Glenwood Springs on Thursday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Vail Mountain School boys lacrosse team held off Glenwood Springs after the Demons made a third-quarter rally, holding on for the 12-11 road win on Thursday.

Charlie and Max Vidal and Mason Geller each scored three goals, and Geller added six assists. Colby Saunders also scored twice, and Erik Jaerbyn added a goal and two assists as the Gore Rangers won their third straight game.

Though Vail Mountain School will wrap up the regular season at Evergreen on Saturday, the No. 9-ranked Gore Rangers (10-3 overall record) finished the league calendar Thursday with a 9-3 record, good for second in the 4A Western Slope. As of Friday, the Gore Rangers are eighth in 4A in the CHSAA Selection & Seeding Index, which will be used to fill the 24-team state tournament, released on May 7. The top eight seeds will receive a first-round bye.

The Eagle Valley girls lacrosse team outscored Telluride 7-2 in the second half en route to a 15-7 win. The Devils finished their regular season with a 6-9 record and currently sit at No. 20 in the CHSAANow.com Selection & Seeding Index. The 24-team 4A girls lacrosse tournament will also be released May 7.