Prep notebook: Gore Rangers girls soccer open season with win; Huskies fall in baseball doubleheader

Liv Moritz and the Vail Mountain School girls soccer team started 2023 with a 2-0 win over Roaring Fork on Wednesday.

Vail Mountain School started 2023 with a 2-0 win over Roaring Fork on Wednesday. The Gore Rangers received goals from Avery Schaffler and Kaitlin Keane, with Solveig Moritz and Liv Moritz adding assists. VMS, which went 15-3 last season and fell to Lutheran in the state quarterfinal, is the No. 4-ranked team in 3A according to the March 13 CHSAANow.com poll. They’ll face No. 7 Aspen (2-1) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Eagle Valley played Glenwood Springs to a 1-1 tie in Gypsum on Thursday. Both teams scored in the first half but were shut out the rest of the way as the Devils moved to 0-1-1 on the season.

Battle Mountain falls to Liberty and Salida in Friday doubleheader

Battle Mountain opened its season with a tough loss on Thursday against Durango and is still searching for a win after two more defeats in a doubleheader Friday against Liberty and Salida.

The Huskies jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the Demons after four innings. Cooper Irwin, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits through four innings on the mound, also hit a first-inning RBI double to get Battle Mountain’s offense going in that contest. The bullpen held things in check in the fifth and sixth innings, giving up a run apiece in each, but in the seventh, the Demons exploded for 10 runs to take a 12-5 advantage. The Huskies scored once in the bottom of the seventh to end the game with a 12-6 loss. Shaeffer Dodds went 3-for-3 with two runs to lead Battle Mountain, which tallied seven hits in the game.

In the Friday’s first game, the Huskies were strong to start again, opening with two first-inning runs against Liberty. Five Lancer scores in the fourth and another eight in the third, however, would doom the black and gold, ultimately resulting in a 14-7 loss. Battle Mountain then fell 10-0 in the second game against Salida. The Huskies will look to get into the win column next Friday against Grand Junction.

