Prep notebook: Huskies and Gore Rangers girls soccer win big

Battle Mountain's Dalia Ledezma sends a shot at the goal during Thursday's 10-0 win over Atlas Preparatory School.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain School both claimed 10-0 victories on Thursday night. Vail Mountain School defeated Rifle to remain undefeated and improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Gore Rangers host No. 2 Kent Denver, the defending 3A state champions, on Saturday at noon.

Fiona Lloyd scores one of her three goals during Thursday’s win.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Nadia Ponce helped Battle Mountain improve to 7-1 on the year with a 10-0 win over Atlas Preparatory School.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Meanwhile the league-leading Huskies rolled over Atlas Preparatory School at home behind hat tricks from Fiona Lloyd and Monica Duran. Alexis Wible scored her first varsity goal, Charlotte Thelen knocked one in from way downtown and Cassie Ledezma and Isabella Borg chipped in with scores as well as the Huskies improved to 7-1 on the year. Battle Mountain heads to Steamboat Springs Saturday to take on the defending league-champion Sailors, who are currently 4-4 on the season.

“Hailey Grant and Elle Glendinning combined for the shutout,” head coach Dave Cope noted afterwards. “Our goalkeeping continues to be strong as teams are averaging under a goal a game against us.”

Eagle Valley fell 3-2 at Palisade on Thursday to move to 2-5-1 on the season and 1-3-1 in the 4A Western Slope.

Lacrosse notes: Devils stomp Montrose 21-1, Huskies keep on winning

Eagle Valley girls lacrosse had its way with visiting Montrose Thursday night, defeating the Red Hawks 21-1 in Gypsum.

“I was happy with our game last night and especially happy to have Kat Desmond back after her injury clearance,” said head coach Genna Randall of the defender-turned-attacker. “She is a great presence on both ends.”

“We were able to get some of our players who are new to the game some time towards the end and give them an opportunity to grow as players in a safe environment,” the coach said.

Justine St. John and Emma Ross worked together to hold their opponent to just one goal, allowing St. John to get some time out in the field of play as well.

“It’s fun to coach so many players with so much talent,” the coach continued. “I think I can speak on behalf of the whole program and say we were thankful to have a few back-to-back practices to reset and get ready for this next stretch.”

The Devils (4-4 overall, 2-2 league) are at Roaring Fork Friday, Aspen next Tuesday and Battle Mountain the following Friday.

The Eagle Valley boys faced a tough test Thursday, falling 12-6 to No. 10 Lutheran in Parker. Eagle Valley (4-4 overall, 3-3 league), will host No. 9 Aspen in a crucial league game next Wednesday.

The Battle Mountain girls got out to an 11-1 first-half lead over Steamboat Springs Thursday en route to a 12-5 win. The Huskies were led by Molly Kessenich, who scored five goals, and Abby Dembeck, who notched three goals and an assist. Haley McKensie, Izabelle Kovacik and Anne Hilgartner also scored for Battle Mountain, which improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.