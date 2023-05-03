Prep notebook: Huskies and Gore Rangers pick up key lacrosse wins

Molly Kessenich scored three goals and added four ground balls in the Huskies 13-11 win over Roaring Fork on Tuesday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Battle Mountain girls and Vail Mountain School boys lacrosse teams picked up a couple of key late-season victories over Roaring Fork area squads on Tuesday night. The Huskies held on for a win over Roaring Fork 13-11 in Edwards and Vail Mountain School defeated Aspen 10-8 in Vail.

Alexandra Dienst scores one of her five goals in Tuesday’s win over Roaring Fork in the final home game of the season for Battle Mountain.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Huskies regained sole possession of first place in the Mountain East standings with the win, moving to 8-1 and dropping the second-place Rams to 7-2. A loss would have given the Rams the league title.

“Big win for our program last night,” stated head coach Mat Ballay.

The Huskies got out fast, building an 8-1 lead early.

“But Roaring Fork responded well,” Ballay noted.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“They were methodical on offense and created some momentum for themselves.” The Rams went on a three-goal run, ultimately ending the half trailing by four, 10-6.

While the first-half was more of a shoot-out, the second half became a defensive battle. Battle Mountain goalie Roxy Surridge iced the game with back-to-back saves in the final 90 seconds and the Huskies were able to run out the clock clinging to their two-goal advantage.

Alexandra Dienst led the way with five goals as seven Huskies scored. Molly Kessenich added three scores of her own plus an assist, Anne Hilgartner had two assists, and Piper Sassi, Quincy Pribramsky and Kate and Izabelle Kovacik also added goals.

If Battle Mountain beats Steamboat Springs on Saturday in Edwards, the Huskies will be league champions for the first time. It would also be the first time since 2015 that a team other than Aspen has finished atop the league standings.

“It was the biggest game of the year for our team given the consequences of the outcome,” Ballay said.

Anne Hilgartner had four assists to guide the Huskies to a 10-6 first-half lead in Tuesday’s game against Roaring Fork.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Gore Rangers made amends for a March 24 11-7 loss at Aspen with Tuesday’s victory, which also broke a league-standings tie. The Skiers dropped to 7-4 in 4A Western Slope play as VMS improved to 8-3. Vail Mountain will end its season at Glenwood Springs on Thursday and Evergreen on Saturday.

Roxy Surridge makes a save during the second half of the Huskies 13-11 win over the Rams Tuesday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Team League record Overall record GF GA Battle Mountain 8-1 10-4 171 110 Roaring Fork 7-2 9-4 165 112 Aspen 5-3 8-5 182 121 Steamboat Springs 3-5 5-6 115 121 Eagle Valley 3-6 5-8 139 146 Summit 0-9 0-12 71 205 4A Mountain East girls lacrosse standings