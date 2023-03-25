Prep notebook: Battle Mountain Huskies girls lacrosse defeats Summit 16-4

Ian Bibler takes a shot and Julius Petersen looks on during Eagle Valley's 10-2 loss to Steamboat Springs on Friday in Gypsum.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain girls lacrosse kept its winning ways going on Thursday. Two days after handing Aspen its first league loss in eight years, the Huskies took down Summit 16-4 on the road to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Izavbelle Kovacik scored four goals as 11 different Huskies found the back of the net in the win. Kate Kovacik had four assists to go along with a goal herself as the two freshmen sisters guided Battle Mountain to a 3-0 Western Slope League start. The Huskies face the defending state champion Green Mountain Rams on Tuesday in Edwards at 6 p.m.

Lacrosse notes: Eagle Valley and VMS drop Friday night contests

Eagle Valley lost its first game of the season on Friday night to Steamboat Springs.

Ben Roof/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School boys lacrosse teams both fell in Friday-night contests. The Devils (3-1 overall, 2-1 league) lost their first game of the season, falling to Steamboat Springs 10-2. At 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the 4A Western Slope, the Sailors currently sit atop the league standings.

Meanwhile Vail Mountain School also dropped a league bout on Friday, falling to Aspen 11-7 on the road. After charging out to a 2-0 first-quarter lead, Aspen scored three second-quarter goals and four in the third to pull away for the win and improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league-play. The Gore Rangers are now 2-2 and head back to Battle Mountain (2-2) Wednesday for a rematch of the two teams’ March 17 game, a VMS 10-7 win.

Soccer notes: Eagle Valley and Vail Christian drop late-week contests.

Four second-half goals doomed Vail Christian in its second game of the year as the Saints fell 4-0 to Rifle on Thursday. Dariana Ortega-Torres scored twice for the Bears, who improved to 3-2. The Saints are now 1-1 with a match at Front Range Christian set for Monday.

Eagle Valley faced a stiff test on Friday, hosting No. 7 Northridge. The Grizzlies overpowered the Devils, scoring three goals in each half to cruise to a 6-0 win and move to 2-0 on the year. Eagle Valley moved to 1-2-1 on the year.