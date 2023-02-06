Prep notebook: Husky hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville

Fans and students pack the stands at Dobson Arena to cheer on the Battle Mountain Huskies Hockey team, against Steamboat, one of their major mountain town rivals.

The Battle Mountain boys hockey team is still in search of its first league win of the season after a busy weekend at Dobson Arena. Despite opening with a 1-0 lead, Saturday’s high-energy, physical game — the Huskies third straight — between against Steamboat Springs ended with a 3-2 loss after the Sailors scored two second-period goals. Battle Mountain was aggressive against the No. 4-ranked Sailors, peppering goalie Rush Hale with 32 shots on goal.

Kaia Borski, a senior at Battle Mountain, makes a save as players from both teams crash toward the net in the hopes of a loose puck. Borski had 18 saves in the 3-2 loss.

Declan Kelly and Scott Suhadolink each scored for Battle Mountain, which fell to 4-8-2. Connor Wadey and Brock Petersmeyer each tallied assists.

With the win, Steamboat Springs improved to 9-4-1 and sits in the second spot in the 4A Mountain League standings behind Glenwood Springs (12-3 overall, 6-1 league).

The Huskies opened Saturday’s game against Steamboat Springs with the first goal.

The Huskies, who played Durango to a 2-2 tie on Friday after falling to the Demons 4-0 on Thursday, travel to Steamboat Springs for a rematch against the Sailors on Monday.

Basketball notes: Saints win eighth-straight, Gore Rangers win third straight

The Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School boys basketball teams are both heading into Tuesday’s showdown with winning streaks. The Saints won their eighth-straight on Friday, rolling over Hayden 63-46. Will Neumann dropped 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting, Quinn Downey added 16 and Andre Skweir pitched in 12 for the Saints in the winning effort. Theo Moritz scored nine points and led the team with six assists and seven steals as Vail Christian improved to 11-2 on the year and 6-0 in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gore Rangers (8-6 overall, 5-0 league) won their third-straight game on Saturday, taking down Soroco 60-19, one day after defeating North Park 67-36. The impending cross-town clash between VMS and Vail Christian tips off at Vail Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Vail Christian girls basketball fell to Hayden 48-32 on Friday. Daisy Palacio and Lily Greshko led the Saints with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Ski notes: Nordic teams compete in Leadville relays and Alpine travels to Aspen

Battle Mountain’s Nordic ski teams nearly swept the team podiums at Saturday’s 4×3-kilometer skate relay event in Leadville. Kira Hower, Lindsey Whitton, Bella Williams and Presley Smith took the girls title and the team of Kyle Ross, Miles McKenzie, Theo Krueger and Zachary Lindall placed second behind Poudre High School. Eagle Valley High School’s girls and boys placed eighth and ninth, respectively.

The last regular season meet of the year is Feb. 9 at Gold Run Nordic Center.

Colorado High School Ski League: Girls Nordic ski team rankings as of Feb. 6 Battle Mt. (BMHS) 207 209 204 214 220 1054 1 Poudre (PSD) 192 167 216.5 198 200 973.5 2 Lake County (LCHS) 186 190 194 208 180 958 3 Middle Park (MPHS) 180 179 142 185 190 876 4 Summit (SUM) 211 201 145 181 0 738 5 Steamboat (SSHS) 162 167 190.5 0 210 729.5 6 Aspen (ASP) 133 149 134 159 150 725 7 Eagle Valley (EVHS) 126 141 148 148 160 723 8 Nederland (NED) 124 121 144 131 170 690 9 Clear Creek (CC) 85 89 98 102 140 514 10 Evergreen (EHS) 84 84 93 95 0 356 11 Vail Mt. School (VMS) 77 0 0 0 0 77 12 Colorado Rocky Mt. (CRMS) 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 SMR Classic SMR Skate Steamboat Skate Maloit Classic Leadville A Relay Summit Skate (Feb. 9) Total Rank

Colorado High School Ski League: Boys Nordic ski team rankings as of Feb. 6 Middle Park (MPHS) 193 192 186 202 200 973 1 Battle Mt. (BMHS) 171 186 210 164 210 941 2 Poudre (PSD) 180 161 197 172 220 930 3 Summit (SUM) 220 220 170 220 0 830 4 Lake County (LCHS) 165 148 113 176 160 762 5 Eagle Valley (EVHS) 130 142 168 140 180 760 6 Vail Mt. School (VMS) 180 186.5 114 190 0 670.5 7 Steamboat (SSHS) 139 139.5 174 0 190 642.5 8 Evergreen (EHS) 112 111 125 130 150 628 9 Colorado Rocky Mt. (CRMS) 98 102 110 110 170 590 10 Nederland (NED) 70 71 87 86 130 444 11 Clear Creek (CC) 68 70 82 78 140 438 12 Aspen (ASP) 83 80 88 99 0 350 13 SMR Classic SMR Skate Steamboat Skate Maloit Classic Leadville A Relay Summit Skate (Feb. 9) Total Rank

Aspen dominated the team events in their home Alpine meet on Friday, winning both the girls and boys titles and both individual titles as well. Vail Mountain School’s Ava Crowley was the top-placing local, coming in fifth in the giant slalom event. Battle Mountain’s girls placed third and the Gore Rangers were fourth in the team scoring. Henry Regrut (ninth) and Andrew Conley (10th) led the Huskies to a third place boys finish as well.

For team results and Nordic team rankings, visit VailDaily.com.