Prep notebook: Husky hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville
Gore Rangers and Saints continue winning streaks heading into Tuesday's showdown
The Battle Mountain boys hockey team is still in search of its first league win of the season after a busy weekend at Dobson Arena. Despite opening with a 1-0 lead, Saturday’s high-energy, physical game — the Huskies third straight — between against Steamboat Springs ended with a 3-2 loss after the Sailors scored two second-period goals. Battle Mountain was aggressive against the No. 4-ranked Sailors, peppering goalie Rush Hale with 32 shots on goal.
Declan Kelly and Scott Suhadolink each scored for Battle Mountain, which fell to 4-8-2. Connor Wadey and Brock Petersmeyer each tallied assists.
With the win, Steamboat Springs improved to 9-4-1 and sits in the second spot in the 4A Mountain League standings behind Glenwood Springs (12-3 overall, 6-1 league).
The Huskies, who played Durango to a 2-2 tie on Friday after falling to the Demons 4-0 on Thursday, travel to Steamboat Springs for a rematch against the Sailors on Monday.
Basketball notes: Saints win eighth-straight, Gore Rangers win third straight
The Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School boys basketball teams are both heading into Tuesday’s showdown with winning streaks. The Saints won their eighth-straight on Friday, rolling over Hayden 63-46. Will Neumann dropped 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting, Quinn Downey added 16 and Andre Skweir pitched in 12 for the Saints in the winning effort. Theo Moritz scored nine points and led the team with six assists and seven steals as Vail Christian improved to 11-2 on the year and 6-0 in the league.
Meanwhile, the Gore Rangers (8-6 overall, 5-0 league) won their third-straight game on Saturday, taking down Soroco 60-19, one day after defeating North Park 67-36. The impending cross-town clash between VMS and Vail Christian tips off at Vail Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Vail Christian girls basketball fell to Hayden 48-32 on Friday. Daisy Palacio and Lily Greshko led the Saints with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Ski notes: Nordic teams compete in Leadville relays and Alpine travels to Aspen
Battle Mountain’s Nordic ski teams nearly swept the team podiums at Saturday’s 4×3-kilometer skate relay event in Leadville. Kira Hower, Lindsey Whitton, Bella Williams and Presley Smith took the girls title and the team of Kyle Ross, Miles McKenzie, Theo Krueger and Zachary Lindall placed second behind Poudre High School. Eagle Valley High School’s girls and boys placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
The last regular season meet of the year is Feb. 9 at Gold Run Nordic Center.
|Battle Mt. (BMHS)
|207
|209
|204
|214
|220
|1054
|1
|Poudre (PSD)
|192
|167
|216.5
|198
|200
|973.5
|2
|Lake County (LCHS)
|186
|190
|194
|208
|180
|958
|3
|Middle Park (MPHS)
|180
|179
|142
|185
|190
|876
|4
|Summit (SUM)
|211
|201
|145
|181
|0
|738
|5
|Steamboat (SSHS)
|162
|167
|190.5
|0
|210
|729.5
|6
|Aspen (ASP)
|133
|149
|134
|159
|150
|725
|7
|Eagle Valley (EVHS)
|126
|141
|148
|148
|160
|723
|8
|Nederland (NED)
|124
|121
|144
|131
|170
|690
|9
|Clear Creek (CC)
|85
|89
|98
|102
|140
|514
|10
|Evergreen (EHS)
|84
|84
|93
|95
|0
|356
|11
|Vail Mt. School (VMS)
|77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|77
|12
|Colorado Rocky Mt. (CRMS)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|SMR Classic
|SMR Skate
|Steamboat Skate
|Maloit Classic
|Leadville A Relay
|Summit Skate (Feb. 9)
|Total
|Rank
|Middle Park (MPHS)
|193
|192
|186
|202
|200
|973
|1
|Battle Mt. (BMHS)
|171
|186
|210
|164
|210
|941
|2
|Poudre (PSD)
|180
|161
|197
|172
|220
|930
|3
|Summit (SUM)
|220
|220
|170
|220
|0
|830
|4
|Lake County (LCHS)
|165
|148
|113
|176
|160
|762
|5
|Eagle Valley (EVHS)
|130
|142
|168
|140
|180
|760
|6
|Vail Mt. School (VMS)
|180
|186.5
|114
|190
|0
|670.5
|7
|Steamboat (SSHS)
|139
|139.5
|174
|0
|190
|642.5
|8
|Evergreen (EHS)
|112
|111
|125
|130
|150
|628
|9
|Colorado Rocky Mt. (CRMS)
|98
|102
|110
|110
|170
|590
|10
|Nederland (NED)
|70
|71
|87
|86
|130
|444
|11
|Clear Creek (CC)
|68
|70
|82
|78
|140
|438
|12
|Aspen (ASP)
|83
|80
|88
|99
|0
|350
|13
|SMR Classic
|SMR Skate
|Steamboat Skate
|Maloit Classic
|Leadville A Relay
|Summit Skate (Feb. 9)
|Total
|Rank
Aspen dominated the team events in their home Alpine meet on Friday, winning both the girls and boys titles and both individual titles as well. Vail Mountain School’s Ava Crowley was the top-placing local, coming in fifth in the giant slalom event. Battle Mountain’s girls placed third and the Gore Rangers were fourth in the team scoring. Henry Regrut (ninth) and Andrew Conley (10th) led the Huskies to a third place boys finish as well.
For team results and Nordic team rankings, visit VailDaily.com.
Girls
Aspen – 177
Steamboat Springs – 162
Battle Mountain – 159
Vail Mountain – 156
Eagle Valley – 95
Boys
Aspen – 175
Steamboat Springs – 168
Battle Mountain – 161
Vail Mountain – 146
Colorado Rocky Mountain – 99
Eagle Valley – 46
