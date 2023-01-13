Prep notebook: Husky hockey wins second game in a row and VMS basketball wins third straight

Hockey notes

Battle Mountain hockey won its second game in a row on Thursday, dispatching Lewis-Palmer 3-2 in Monument. The win came just two days after the Huskies defeated No. 6-ranked Kent Denver 2-1, also on the road. In that game, Trevyn Delong and Rutley Heinemann scored goals, while Heinemann and Declan Kelly each notched an assist.

The Huskies (3-4) are currently ranked No. 7 in the most recent CHSAANow.com 4A poll. They play at Air Academy (0-8) on Friday before coming home next Friday against Summit (1-4-1).

Basketball notes

Vail Mountain School boys basketball is also on a bit of a win streak. The Gore Rangers, who started the year 0-2, moved to 3-2 after Thursday’s 73-47 league win over Caprock Academy at home. The Gore Rangers (now 1-0 in the 2A/1A Western Slope) used a strong second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 21-8 to go up 31-18 at the half. In the third, VMS tightened the screws, dropping 23 and holding the visitors to just 12 points.

The Gore Rangers play at Rangely (5-3) on Saturday.

Nordic Ski notes

The Nordic ski squads for Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain School competed in the first league race of the season at Snow Mountain Ranch on Friday. The meet consisted of a 3-kilometer classic race in the morning and a 5-kilometer individual start skate race in the afternoon.

Gray Barker posted the top time out of 125 boys in the classic race with a mark of 8 minutes, 55 seconds. VMS skier Mason Cruz-Adams (9:21) was the top area finisher in sixth, followed by his teammate Cyrus Creasy (9:57) in 11th. Kyle Ross (10:10) and Connor Larson (10:18) led Battle Mountain and Kai Skellion (10:24) was tops for Eagle Valley.

On the girls side, Sylvia Brower of Middle Park set the early standard in the morning races (11:02). Addison Beuche (11:29) of Battle Mountain was right behind Summit’s Ella Hagen (11:26) in fourth as four Huskies came in the top 12. Ava Bergsten (13:09) led Eagle Valley in the classic mass start, placing 32nd, and Cecily Elton (17:33) placed 77th for VMS.

This story will be updated with results from the afternoon skate race as soon as they become available.