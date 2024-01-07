Prep notebook: new Alpine ski season kicks off in Keystone

Battle Mountain fell to Grand Junction 44-29 on Saturday in Edwards. The Huskies will try to get back in the win column next Wednesday at Basalt.

The 2024 Colorado High School Ski League season kicked off with a giant slalom at Keystone on Friday.

Summit High School and Battle Mountain took first and second, respectively, in both the girls and boys team races. The Huskies were led by Sebastian Anderson’s third-place finish and Ruthie Demino’s silver.

“The Battle Mountain ski team kicked off the season with strong skiing!” stated head coach Erik Gilbert in an email.

Demino competed in the NorAm cup speed races at Copper Mountain in early December and also finished 16th and 20th in a pair of National Junior slaloms at Vail Mountain on Dec. 16. The sophomore is also contesting the skimeister competition, which takes athletes’ top classic and skate Nordic performances and slalom and giant slalom Alpine finishes to rank the best overall skier in the state. Husky senior Lindsey Whitton is the two-time defending winner of the award. Whitton finished 21st on Friday.

After Demino, who posted the fastest first run and second-fastest second in the entire field, fellow sophomore Keena Shikverg (sixth) and senior Eliska Hlizova (11th) were the Huskies’ point scorers. Summit’s Mackenzie Cross overcame the 0.04-second gap on Demino in a dominating second run — where she was a full eight-tenths in front of the Husky — to take the individual win.

The Battle Mountain boys put four in the top 11, with Keelan Losa (fifth) and Robert Kantor (sixth) scoring points. Summit sophomore Seth Montgomery took the win and his teammate Michael Green came in second.

“There is more depth in the team this year than last,” Gilbert said, a statement which the rest of the state probably shouldn’t take too lightly. The girls have are back-to-back state team champions and the boys finished second behind Summit last year. One reason for optimism, the coach said, was the team’s productive prep period during the late fall and early winter.

“We are excited for healthy athletes and the quality training we have had at Gold Peak so far this year,” he said. “Athletes also had a quality dryland season where they pushed their minds and bodies to prepare for the rigors of Alpine ski racing.”

Kristian Popov and Carter Pierce finished 21st and 26th, respectively, for Vail Mountain School.

The Huskies host a slalom next Friday on the Bear Trap course in Vail. Battle Mountain will join Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley for the first Nordic ski event — a regional race — on Jan. 12 at Tennessee Pass. The first state-qualifying event is Jan. 20 in Steamboat. Eagle Valley is hosting a regional race on Jan. 24 at the Vail Nordic Center and the Huskies will host their state qualifying race at Maloit Park on Feb. 3. A full schedule, as well as results, rules and historical results, are available at the Colorado High School Ski League’s website.

Jan. 5 Keystone GS – Colorado High School Ski League Girls (top 10) (name, school, first run time (rank), second run (rank), two-run total) Mackenzie Cross, Summit – 47.98 (2) 45.84 (1) 1:33.82 Ruthie DeMino, Battle Mountain – 47.94 (1) 46.64 (2) 1:34.58 Luci Brady, Summit – 49.44 (3) 48.99 (3) 1:38.43 Marley Farrior, Nederland – 49.57 (5) 49.00 (4) 1:38.57 Zoe Nelson, Summit – 49.46 (4) 49.61 (6) 1:39.07 Keena Shikverg, Battle Mountain – 50.18 (6) 49.55 (5) 1:39.73 Katelyn Lemon, Summit – 50.34 (7) 49.78 (8) 1:40.12 Trinity LeBlanc, Nederland – 50.52 (8) 50.34 (10) 1:40.86 Kristiana Stoyanov, Summit – 51.02 (10) 50.15 (9) 1:41.17 Alex Stoyanova, Summit – 50.94 (9) 50.44 (11) 1:41.38 Team scores Summit – 174 Battle Mountain – 167 Nederland – 162 Durango – 148 Lake County – 144 Boys (top 10) (name, school, first run time (rank), second run (rank), two-run total) Seth Montgomery, Summit – 45.15 (1) 43.16 (1) 1:28.31 Michael Green, Summit – 45.67 (2) 43.50 (2) 1:29.17 Sebastian Anderson, Battle Mountain – 47.78 (3) 45.52 (3) 1:33.30 Ryder Lanning, Nederland – 49.19 (5) 47.34 (4) 1:36.53 Keelan Losa, Battle Mountain – 49.29 (8) 47.51 (5) 1:36.80 Robert Kantor, Battle Mountain 49.22 (6) 47.77 (6) 1:36.99 Zach Oliver, Durango – 49.26 (7) 48.09 (8) 1:37.35 Dylan Kelly, Nederland – 49.90 (10) 48.03 (7) 1:37.93 Riccardo Novoa, Summit 49.77 (9) 48.69 (11) 1:38.46 Cole Gjertson, Nederland – 50.33 (12) 48.43 (9) 1:38.76 (10) Team scores Summit – 171 Battle Mountain – 169 Nederland – 161 Durango – 150 Lake County – 139 Vail Mountain School – 94

Hockey notes: Battle Mountain falls to Denver East and Crested Butte in home series

The Battle Mountain boys hockey team lost a pair of home games this week, falling to Denver East 6-1 on Wednesday and 7-2 to Crested Butte on Friday. Denver East is ranked sixth in 5A while Crested Butte is currently sixth in 4A. The Huskies (1-5) are at Kent Denver (2-6) on Jan. 12.

Basketball notes: Grand Junction defeats Battle Mountain 44-29

Grand Junction jumped out to a 16-2 lead on the Battle Mountain girls basketball team in a non-conference contest Saturday in Edwards and never looked back. The Tigers cruised to a 44-29 victory, dropping the Huskies to 3-5 on the year. The Huskies will try to get back in the win column at Basalt on Jan. 10.

Wrestling notes: Devins leads Battle Mountain with third-place finish

Grady Devins defeated Aiden Ramos in a 2-0 decision in the third-place match to take the bronze in the 126-pound weight class at the Arvada Wrestling Invitational over the weekend. The senior improved to 12-4 on the season.

Alexis Medina Solono, Robert Young and Mitchell Skarupa also scored points for the Huskies, who placed 14th out of 18 teams. Loveland took the overall team title.

In the girls tournament, Hillary Gutierrez won two matches and lost two to score six points for the Huskies out of the 120-pound class.