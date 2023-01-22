Prep notebook: Nordic and Alpine ski teams compete in Steamboat Springs, Husky hockey ties Summit and Saints boys basketball wins again

Battle Mountain fell to Fruita Monument 52-8 on Saturday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Hockey notes

Battle Mountain split its league weekend home contests. The Huskies played Summit to a 3-3 tie on Friday night at Dobson Arena, scoring two third period goals to knot things up before both teams were held scoreless in overtime.

The Huskies were led by Declan Kelly’s two goals. Nate Bishop also scored and Ethan Fronteras and Rutley Heinemann each had assists. Kaia Borski had 18 saves to hold things down for Battle Mountain (4-4-1) in the net.

On Saturday, Glenwood Springs scored two third-period goals to knock off the Huskies 4-1. It was the first loss for Battle Mountain, ranked sixth in the state in 4A in the latest CHSAANow.com poll , since Jan. 6.

Alpine ski notes

Three local skiers raced into the top-10 in the Colorado High School Ski League slalom race at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat springs on Thursday. Battle Mountain’s Ruthie DeMino and Keena Shikverg placed third and 10th overall, respectively, and Ava Crowley was seventh for Vail Mountain School. Aspen’s Stella Sherlock won with a two-run time of 1 minute, 25.64 seconds.

The Vail Mountain School Alpine ski team poses for a team picture after competing at Howelsen Hill last Thursday.

Tony Larese/Courtesy photo

“Up against the always tough Howelsen Hill slalom, senior Ava Crowley (coming off a podium finish last week) skied solid and fast,” head coach Tony Larese wrote in a post-race email. Larese was also impressed with the finishes of freshmen Andrea Payen (25th) and Zoe Larese(27th) as well as sophomore Nicole Cantele (29th). He also noted the excellent racing by senior Emily Law.

“In only her second slalom race ever, she skied great — into 44th place in a very stacked field of 70 racers,” Larese stated.

Steamboat Springs won the event with 172 points, followed by Aspen (167), Battle Mountain (158), Summit (151), Vail Mountain School (147) and Eagle Valley (132).

On the boys side Andrew Conley (sixth), Henry Regrut (eighth) and Maxwell Larsen (10th), all of Battle Mountain, were the top local finishers. Aspen won the meet with 172 points, followed by Steamboat Springs (167), Battle Mountain (159), Summit (156), Vail Mountain School (48) and Colorado Rocky Mountain School (47).

Area Alpine teams travel to Keystone next Friday for the fourth meet of the season, a giant slalom.

Wrestling notes

Battle Mountain wrestlers were in action at the Fight at the Fork tournament in North Fork on Saturday. Grady Devins placed fourth overall in the 106-pound weight class and Tyson Vasquez finished sixth in the 157-pound weight class.

Up next for the Huskies is a triangular in Steamboat Springs on Thursday.

Meanwhile Eagle Valley competed at the Northglenn Norse Varsity Invite on Saturday. Braiden Ward finished sixth at 120-pounds, Cole Good was fourth at 126-pounds, Liam Loff was fifth at 144-pounds and Alejandro Mendoza was fifth at 215-pounds. The Devils return to action on Tuesday for a triangular in Rifle.

Basketball notes

Quinn Downey drilled four 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Theo Moritz added 11 to lift Vail Christian to a 67-22 win over West Grand on Saturday. The Saints led 45-7 at halftime. Killian Rahe was the top scorer for West Grand with 12 points. The league win puts the Saints at 4-0 in the 1A/2A Western Slope and 8-2 overall; they’re at Clear Creek (5-5) on Tuesday.

The Lady Saints lost to the Mustangs on Saturday 45-35. Vail Christian had the game within four, 27-23 in the third quarter, but West Grand used an 11-2 run to pull away for good. The Saints dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Wake Youngblood takes the ball up the court during Saturday’s game against Fruita Monument.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Fruita Monument paid a visit to Battle Mountain for girls and boys basketball games on Saturday. Both Wildcat teams entered with identical 10-3 records and proved worthy opponents. The girls dispatched the Huskies 52-8 and the boys rolled over the Huskies 73-25.

Eagle Valley also faced tough foes in Gypsum with Montrose paying a visit. The Red Hawks boys and girls both moved moved to 10-3 after defeating the Eagle Valley girls 57-36 and the Eagle Valley boys 70-54.

Isabella Zastrow drives to the hope against Fruita Monument on Saturday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Kiki Hancock makes a move against a Fruita Monument player in Saturday’s game in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Whit Hyde goes up for a reverse layup against Fruita Monument on Saturday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Nordic ski notes

The Battle Mountain boys took the team win at the Colorado High School Ski League skate race in Steamboat Springs on Saturday. The Huskies were led by Kyle Ross in third, Miles Mckenzie in ninth, and skimeisters (competing in both Alpine and Nordic competitions throughout the year) Theo Krueger in 11th and Zach Lindall in 12th. Battle Mountain scored 210 points to gap Poudre (197), Middle Park (186), Steamboat (174) and Summit (170). Eagle Valley finished in sixth with 168 points and Vail Mountain School was eighth with 114.

Will Brunner finished fourth individually for the Gore Rangers and Ethan Barber cracked the top 10 for the Devils in the 5-kilometer freestyle event. Griffin Rillos took the individual win in 14 minutes, 34 seconds, well ahead of Gray Barker (14:49) of Middle Park.

“Pleased with the Battle Mountain boys results,” stated head coach Jeff Apps in a post-race email.

On the girls side, Battle Mountain came in second with 204 points, with Poudre (216.5) taking the win. Kira Hower’s seventh led the way for the Huskies, followed by defending skimeister state champion Lindsey Whitton in ninth, Bella Williams in 11th. and Presley Smith in 13th.

Eagle Valley placed fifth as Ava and Emma Bergsten placed 19th and 29th, respectively. Justine St. John rounded out the Devils scoring in 31st.

Summit’s Ella Hagen was the individual winner in 17 minutes, 36 seconds, 45-seconds ahead of Lake County’s Brynna Lenhard, who finished in second.

“Next week is the Maloit Park classic race,” Apps said. “It’s going to be a great race!”