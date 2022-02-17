Prep Notebook: State skiing starts Thursday and basketball wraps up regular season

Branden Vigil lets fly from 3-point land Tuesday against Rifle.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley took down Rifle 67-53 Tuesday, a senior night victory which moved them to 17-5 on the season, setting up a pivotal date with league-leading Steamboat Springs on Thursday. Claiming the conference crown was a goal from the beginning for Justin Brandt and company.

“Our number one goal this season was to win conference. We’ve given ourselves a chance to win it, which is great,” Brandt said.

If the Devils take care of business on the road, they will either share the league title with Palisade, provided the Bulldogs win their final game against red-hot Glenwood Springs, or have sole possession of the honor, something they haven’t done since 2012.

“These kids’ hard work has given them great opportunities to do something that hasn’t happened in a long time,” the coach said.

The Eagle Valley girls lost to Rifle 34-28 on Tuesday before earning a big 60-49 win against Steamboat Springs Thursday to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Sailors hold the 48th and final playoff spot in the CHSSA RPI rankings, with the Devils sitting at 49th.

“It’s up to the basketball gods now to see if our win tonight gets us into that final spot,” wrote coach Vinny Cisneros after the win.

Jasmine Fontana led the way with 22 points with Josie Fitzsimmons and Anna Gill adding 15 apiece. The defensive play of Alyssa Jones, Alexa Alderete and Cedar Fitzsimmons helped blaze a 19-10 third quarter run that culminated in a Fontana halfcourt buzzer beater.

“That put us up by double digits, and we never looked back,” stated Cisneros about the team’s final regular season game.

Tuesday’s game against Rifle honored the seniors, including Matt Garvey, for their impact on the Eagle Valley basketball program.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

In other prep basketball action this week, the Battle Mountain boys defeated Basalt 60-46 on Monday to improve to 6-15. They will travel to Rifle Thursday before finishing their regular season on the road against Palisade on Saturday.

Bryan Martinez skies for two against Rifle Tuesday in Gypsum.

Connie Melzer/Courtesy photo

Ski Notes: State gets underway in Winter Park and Granby

Seamus Farrell on his way to a 10th place finish earlier this season. Farrell is currently ranked no. 1 in the skimeister competition, which utilizes both Nordic and Alpine results to crown the best overall skier in Colorado.

Erik Gilbert/Courtesy photo

At the 2021 state meet, Aspen took girls and boys team titles on the Nordic side. With many athletes migrating over to the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, the Skier’s have been thinner than normal in the discipline this season. Eagle Valley placed second last year, with Vail Mountain School coming in third and Battle Mountain placing sixth. On the girls side, the Gore Rangers were fifth, Battle Mountain was eighth, and Eagle Valley placed 10th.

Boys Nordic CHSSL Team Scores for League Awards (prior to state meet) Summit Invite Maloit classic Maloit skate Leadville Relay Steamboat Invite Total Battle Mountain 168 155 146 335 157 961 Eagle Valley 171 162 159 310 159 961 Poudre 145 130 127 320 142 864 Middle Park 117 158 154 165 162 756 Vail Mountain School 150 143 155 155 84 687 Lake County 106 127 125 140 135 633 Summit 145 161 165 0 153 624 Steamboat 121 108 113 145 118 605 Colorado Rocky Mountain 113 97 105 120 39 474 Evergreen 109 69 73 135 77 463 Clear Creek 80 83 60 115 62 400 Aspen 26 26 27 0 30 109

Based upon their cumulative team point totals, all of the area teams had good reason for optimism going into the two day affair.

Senior Ferguson St. John led the favorite Eagle Valley team in Thursday’s opening event, continuing his undefeated streak in individual races by taking the classic crown in style. He finished 41 seconds in front of Battle Mountain’s Sullivan Middaugh, who gapped Vail Mountain School’s Cyrus Creasy by 20 seconds. Jake Drever utilized his strong aerobic engine to place fourth for the Devils, with Brody Nielsen finishing fifth overall to round out the ever important third and final scoring slot. Miles McKenzie also secured a top ten finish for the Huskies, who entered the state meet perfectly matched in total season points with the Devils at 961.

Friday’s individual races will have skinny ski enthusiasts salivating. St. John and Middaugh will go at it one more time in their final chances at state supremacy. In the all-state rankings, St. John is ranked no. 1, Middaugh is no. 2, and Eagle Valley’s Lukas Bergsten is no. 4. Will Brunner of Vail Mountain School is the other area athlete in the top 10, sitting in ninth. Meanwhile, Seamus Farrelll is ranked 12th, but he is currently the no. 1 ranked skimeister (combined Alpine and Nordic season long competition).

CHSSL Nordic All-State Rankings (prior to state meet) Boys 1. Ferguson St. John, Eagle Valley – 380 2. Sullivan Middaugh, Battle Mountain – 320 3. Jace Peters, Lake County – 185 4. Lukas Bergsten, Eagle Valley – 168 5. Gray Barker, Middle Park, 150 Girls 1. Sylvia Brower, Middle Park – 210 2. Rose Horning, Lake County – 200 3. Ella Bullock, Lake County – 195 4. Ella Hagen, Summit – 182 5. Michaela Kenny, Aspen, 156

On the girl’s side, Lake County entered the meet with the potential to be dominant, depending on who showed up. Lake County’s defending state champion Rose Horning, who has won most of her Ski and Snowboard Club Vail races this year, is priming for U.S. Junior Nationals in March. Fortunately for the Panthers, Thursday’s skate race fit into her peaking plan, where she demonstrated her dominance with a 71-second victory over teammate Ella Bullock, who finished second. Sophia Bertonneau and Ella Hagen paired up behind the Lake County duo for third and fourth, and Sam Blair was the top Eagle Valley skier in eighth.

Battle Mountain relied on its depth with Lindsey Whitton —ranked no. 1 in the girls skimeister standings — finishing in ninth and Addison Beuche and Haley McKenzie finishing 14th and 15th, respectively.

Girls Nordic CHSSL Team Scores for League Awards (prior to state meet) Summit Maloit classic Maloit Skate Leadville Relay Steamboat Total Battle Mountain 159 144 145 350 157 955 Poudre 139 155 126 295 144 859 Steamboat 158 116 134 305 125 838 Eagle Valley 148 114 109 280 134 785 Lake County 130 162 174 150 166 782 Middle Park 139 160 145 175 162 781 Nederland 131 108 111 145 111 606 Summit 94 160 167 0 132 553 Colorado Rocky Mountain 96 120 119 120 58 513 Aspen 98 121 131 0 137 487 Clear Creek 59 78 76 110 87 410 Vail Mountain School 67 60 61 130 34 352

Heading into Friday’s classic, Bullock has momentum stored up in the discipline, having won last weekend’s 5-kilometer classic in Steamboat Springs by nine seconds.

The girls 5k classic takes off Friday at 3:00 p.m., with the boys following at 4:00 p.m. in the same discipline and distance. Results will be available at http://www.kandutiming.com/results .

CHSSL State Nordic Ski Meet Top 10 – 5k Individual start skate – Thursday Boys 1. St John, Ferguson EVHS 14:33.0 2. Middaugh, Sullivan BMHS 15:14.9 3. Creasy, Cyrus VMS 15:34.3 4. Drever, Jake EVHS 16:07.6 5. Nielsen, Brody EVHS 16:43.8 6. Jensen, Dane MPHS 16:47.8 7. Skowron, Christian SUM 16:56.1 8. Gallagher, Ewan MPHS 16:56.5 9. McKenzie, Miles BMHS 17:01.3 10. Sowers, James SUM 17:15.3 Girls 1. Horning, Rose LCHS 16:59.1 2. Bullock, Ella LCHS 18:10.4 3. Bertonneau, Sophia SUM 18:11.0 4. Hagen, Ella SUM 18:21.3 5. Brower, Sylvia MPHS 18:45.8 6. Zygulski, Liliane SUM 18:55.6 7. Kenny, Michaela ASP 19:11.3 8. Blair, Samantha EVHS 19:31.4 9. Whitton, Lindsey BMHS 19:39.3 10. Diaz, Julia ASP 19:44.8

In Winter Park, Alpine skiers took to the nearby slopes for the state giant slalom competition on Thursday. A slalom will follow on Friday. Team scores from those competitions go towards an overall team title, which was swept by Aspen last year.

Will Bettenhausen, who came into state brimming with confidence after a second place finish last Friday at Beaver Creek, was the highest placing Battle Mountain skier, finishing in fourth. Andrew Conley finished ninth as six Huskies skied into the top 15. Toby Scarpella of Durango won the overall title, with Aspen’s David Conners and Summit’s Dylan Smith rounding out the podium.

Though he is perhaps more known for his basketball prowess, Vail Mountain’s Cole Pattison produced from the fifth bib position, placing 10th for the Gore Rangers.

Consistency was key on the girls side, where Paige Petersen, who sat in fourth after the first run, moved into first for Summit with a blazing 1:06.21 second, 1.76 seconds faster than the second-best run, which belonged to Battle Mountain’s Robin Pavelich. The Husky senior finished in the silver medal position, with Ava Crowley of Vail Mountain School in sixth as the only two local skiers to crack the top 10.