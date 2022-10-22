Prep notebook: Stovall places third in state mountain biking championship as VSSA places fourth as a team, Eagle Valley 7th

Landen Stovall placed third overall in the varsity boys state championship race in Glenwood Springs.

Rick Stovall/Courtesy photo

Mountain biking: Eagle Valley mountain bike star Landen Stovall had the field’s fastest third lap, but it wasn’t enough to come back on his Bear National Team teammate Nicholas Konecny, who won the Colorado Mountain Biking League varsity state title in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 38.80 seconds on Saturday in Glenwood Springs. The Summit junior was neck-and-neck with Independent North’s Kade Kreikemeier for most of the three laps around the Spring Valley Trail System, but created a three-second gap coming into the finish to claim the title. Stovall (1:05:03.01) finished third overall in his last high school mountain bike race.

The state championships featured the top 25 athletes from each of the four regions at the varsity level, and the top 40 in junior varsity, sophomore and freshman levels based off of results from the four regular seasons races. The state championship course contained 571 feet of climbing per 4.7-mile lap, with varsity divisions completing three laps and other divisions contesting two.

“To start, just about all our athletes qualified for states,” noted club head coach Marshall Troutner (who coaches all the area athletes). “In such a competitive state for mountain biking, it’s easy to forget the little things: just being able to go to states and make ground is a huge accomplishment. The coaches for VJC couldn’t be prouder to work with such a talented group of athletes.”

“Second, and I know this sounds like bragging, but I honestly believe we have the best group of parents in high school sports,” the coach continued. “The support for athletes and team is consistent and unwavering, from nationals to states and everywhere in between.”

In the girls varsity race, freshman Kira Mullins (1:19:07.77) won the title as Riley Huston (1:19:43.42) of Durango used a heroic third lap to track down SSCV Nordic skier Rose Horning (1:19:44.74), competing for Leadville in the Division 3 team division, for silver. Keely Hendricks (1:26:43.24) was the top VSSA finisher in 12th and Stella Sanders.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ky Lathrum was recognized by the league with the Trailblazer Award. “She raced all season with a still-undiagnosed persistent health issue causing loss of vision in one eye, among other impairments,” Troutner said, noting that across the board, his athletes finished at their start position or better. “A coach couldn’t ask for more. Everyone gave it their all and raced their best.”

SSCV mountain bike athletes pose after their races at the Colorado Mountain Bike League “Showdown in the Boat” earlier in the year in Steamboat Springs. The team finished its 2022-2023 season with a fourth place finish as a team in the Division 2 state championships.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

In the junior varsity races, SSCV’s Lucy Perkins finished second overall out of 115 athletes in the girls event while Will Bentley placed 12th overall as the top local in the boys race. Other podium finishers from Saturday included Alex Current (second overall) in the freshmen boys championship race and Katherine McDonald (third overall) in the freshmen girls championship race.

VSSA finished fourth overall in the Division 2 team scores, with Eagle Valley placing seventh.

“You know I’ve already been scheming for next season,” Troutner said. “We’re just going to go bigger and have more crazy adventures along the way.”

Colorado Mountain Bike League state championship – Team Results

Division 1

Boulder, 6748 Golden, 6521 Fairview, 6233 Evergreen, 5029 Salida, 4953 Rocky Mountain, 4919 Cheyenne Mountain, 4788 Ralston Valley, 4446 Glenwood Springs, 4029 Heritage, 3907 Conifer, 3859 Green Mountain, 3859 Lakewood, 3473 Chatfield, 3102 East, 3040 Stargate, 2744 Silver Creek, 1566

Division 2

Durango, 4768 Steamboat, 4581 Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 4445 VSSA, 4276 Summit, 3967 Air Academy, 3926 Eagle Valley, 3745 Grand Junction, 3651 Roaring Fork, 3514 Montrose, 3455, Spearfish, SD, 3367 Monarch, 3314, Columbine, 3199 Palisade, 2996 Fruita Monument, 2986 Manitous Springs, 2969 Centaurus, 2820 Rock Canyon, 2760 Douglas County, 2702, Buena Vista, 2565 Taos Composite, NM, 2540 Woodland Park, 2277 Pagosa Springs, 2276 Mountain Vista, 2272 Cherry Creek, 2025 Compass Montessori, 1888 Horsetooth Composite, 1878 High Desert Composite, 1444 Arapahoe, 1100

Division 3

Crested Bute, 2117 Middle Park, 2047 Fort Collins, 2030 Leadville, 1991 Aspen/Basalt, 1986 Discovery Canyon, 1964 Highlands Ranch, 1854 Kelly Walsh, WY – 1768 Estes Park, 1707 Laramie, WY, 1653 Nederland, 1642 Fountain Valley, 1535 San Luis Valley, 1500 Gunnison, 1495 Fossil Ridge, 1453 North Fork, 1439 Castle View, 1364 Steamboat Mountain School, 1263 Palmer, 1260 Animas, 1255 Regis Jesuit, 1197 Coronado, 1153 Wheat Ridge, 999 South, 990 Thunder Ridge, 923 Natrona, WY – 905 Lewis Palmer, 865 Renaissance, 716 Denver Academy, 556 Cheyenne, WY, 545 Littleton, 501 Longmont, 489 Canon City, 422 Legend, 365 Palmer Ridge, 320 Valor Christian, 304 Arma Dei Academy, 285 Ponderosa, 281 Telluride Mountain School, 281 Link School, 229

Colorado Mountain Bike League state championships – local athletes’ results Eagle Valley Varsity boys 3. Landen Stovall 22. Aiden Brown 54. Ethan Barber 65. Matas Katieb 74. Ben Suttor Varsity girls 33. Stella Sanders 45. Evalynn Skiba Sophomore boys 97. Cooper Huggins Freshman boys 27. Bode Cobb 53. Jack Sargent Freshman girls 30. Vespera Steiner VSSA Varsity boys 33. Reiner Schmidt Varsity girls 12. Keely Hendricks 37. Kyleena Lathram Junior varsity girls 2. Lucy Perkins 33. Jolene Edelmann 54. Cora Wilson Junior varsity boys 12. Will Bentley 29. Andrew Lombardi Sophomore boys 141. Brady McBride Freshman boys 2. Alex Current Freshman girls 3. Katherine McDonald

Volleyball: Vail Mountain defeated Cedaredge 3-1 at home on Friday night, its second straight win, to improve to 8-9 on the year and 6-4 in the 2A/1A Western Slope. The Gore Rangers return to the court on Monday at home against Caprock Academy.

Vail Christian went 2-1 on Saturday, taking down Lyons and Union Colony Prep and falling to Strasburg in a regular season tournament.

“The purpose of this late season tournament was to get some time on the road in tournament play in preparation for making a run in the postseason,” stated coach Adina Petersmeyer. It took Petersmeyer’s crew a little time to settle in during the opener against Union Colony Prep, but setter Logan Nobrega got things going with a six-point service ace streak.

“When we got the ball into system and into our quick offense Union had trouble defending,” Petersmeyer said, noting the play of Grace Engleby and Hannah Leonard. The Saints would go on to win in three sets, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6.

Against 18-3 Strasburg, Petersmeyer said her team “struggled finding a rhythm in the serve-receive.” “We had to adjust our defense to pick up their deep, strong attack,” she added of the two-set loss. “We got a good look at Strasburg and played good uptempo volleyball but fell short,” Petersmeyer said. “Experience and time on the court against these tough front range teams will serve us well.” The Saints are now 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the 2A/1A Western Slope.

Vail Christian improved to 14-3 on the year after a win and a loss in Saturday tournament games.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Football: Eagle Valley fell to 1-6 after losing to Durango 62-8 in a Friday home conference matchup. Durango improved to 7-1 with the victory; the Devils travel to Glenwood Springs next week before finishing the season at home against Summit.

Vail Christian used a 22-point second quarter to pull away from West Grand on Friday, defeating the Mustangs 50-36. The Saints (6-1) host Rangely next Friday.