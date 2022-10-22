Prep notebook: Stovall places third in state mountain biking championship as VSSA places fourth as a team, Eagle Valley 7th
Saints and Gore Rangers pick up volleyball wins
Mountain biking: Eagle Valley mountain bike star Landen Stovall had the field’s fastest third lap, but it wasn’t enough to come back on his Bear National Team teammate Nicholas Konecny, who won the Colorado Mountain Biking League varsity state title in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 38.80 seconds on Saturday in Glenwood Springs. The Summit junior was neck-and-neck with Independent North’s Kade Kreikemeier for most of the three laps around the Spring Valley Trail System, but created a three-second gap coming into the finish to claim the title. Stovall (1:05:03.01) finished third overall in his last high school mountain bike race.
The state championships featured the top 25 athletes from each of the four regions at the varsity level, and the top 40 in junior varsity, sophomore and freshman levels based off of results from the four regular seasons races. The state championship course contained 571 feet of climbing per 4.7-mile lap, with varsity divisions completing three laps and other divisions contesting two.
“To start, just about all our athletes qualified for states,” noted club head coach Marshall Troutner (who coaches all the area athletes). “In such a competitive state for mountain biking, it’s easy to forget the little things: just being able to go to states and make ground is a huge accomplishment. The coaches for VJC couldn’t be prouder to work with such a talented group of athletes.”
“Second, and I know this sounds like bragging, but I honestly believe we have the best group of parents in high school sports,” the coach continued. “The support for athletes and team is consistent and unwavering, from nationals to states and everywhere in between.”
In the girls varsity race, freshman Kira Mullins (1:19:07.77) won the title as Riley Huston (1:19:43.42) of Durango used a heroic third lap to track down SSCV Nordic skier Rose Horning (1:19:44.74), competing for Leadville in the Division 3 team division, for silver. Keely Hendricks (1:26:43.24) was the top VSSA finisher in 12th and Stella Sanders.
Ky Lathrum was recognized by the league with the Trailblazer Award. “She raced all season with a still-undiagnosed persistent health issue causing loss of vision in one eye, among other impairments,” Troutner said, noting that across the board, his athletes finished at their start position or better. “A coach couldn’t ask for more. Everyone gave it their all and raced their best.”
In the junior varsity races, SSCV’s Lucy Perkins finished second overall out of 115 athletes in the girls event while Will Bentley placed 12th overall as the top local in the boys race. Other podium finishers from Saturday included Alex Current (second overall) in the freshmen boys championship race and Katherine McDonald (third overall) in the freshmen girls championship race.
VSSA finished fourth overall in the Division 2 team scores, with Eagle Valley placing seventh.
“You know I’ve already been scheming for next season,” Troutner said. “We’re just going to go bigger and have more crazy adventures along the way.”
Colorado Mountain Bike League state championship – Team Results
Division 1
- Boulder, 6748
- Golden, 6521
- Fairview, 6233
- Evergreen, 5029
- Salida, 4953
- Rocky Mountain, 4919
- Cheyenne Mountain, 4788
- Ralston Valley, 4446
- Glenwood Springs, 4029
- Heritage, 3907
- Conifer, 3859
- Green Mountain, 3859
- Lakewood, 3473
- Chatfield, 3102
- East, 3040
- Stargate, 2744
- Silver Creek, 1566
Division 2
- Durango, 4768
- Steamboat, 4581
- Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 4445
- VSSA, 4276
- Summit, 3967
- Air Academy, 3926
- Eagle Valley, 3745
- Grand Junction, 3651
- Roaring Fork, 3514
- Montrose, 3455,
- Spearfish, SD, 3367
- Monarch, 3314,
- Columbine, 3199
- Palisade, 2996
- Fruita Monument, 2986
- Manitous Springs, 2969
- Centaurus, 2820
- Rock Canyon, 2760
- Douglas County, 2702,
- Buena Vista, 2565
- Taos Composite, NM, 2540
- Woodland Park, 2277
- Pagosa Springs, 2276
- Mountain Vista, 2272
- Cherry Creek, 2025
- Compass Montessori, 1888
- Horsetooth Composite, 1878
- High Desert Composite, 1444
- Arapahoe, 1100
Division 3
- Crested Bute, 2117
- Middle Park, 2047
- Fort Collins, 2030
- Leadville, 1991
- Aspen/Basalt, 1986
- Discovery Canyon, 1964
- Highlands Ranch, 1854
- Kelly Walsh, WY – 1768
- Estes Park, 1707
- Laramie, WY, 1653
- Nederland, 1642
- Fountain Valley, 1535
- San Luis Valley, 1500
- Gunnison, 1495
- Fossil Ridge, 1453
- North Fork, 1439
- Castle View, 1364
- Steamboat Mountain School, 1263
- Palmer, 1260
- Animas, 1255
- Regis Jesuit, 1197
- Coronado, 1153
- Wheat Ridge, 999
- South, 990
- Thunder Ridge, 923
- Natrona, WY – 905
- Lewis Palmer, 865
- Renaissance, 716
- Denver Academy, 556
- Cheyenne, WY, 545
- Littleton, 501
- Longmont, 489
- Canon City, 422
- Legend, 365
- Palmer Ridge, 320
- Valor Christian, 304
- Arma Dei Academy, 285
- Ponderosa, 281
- Telluride Mountain School, 281
- Link School, 229
Eagle Valley
Varsity boys
3. Landen Stovall
22. Aiden Brown
54. Ethan Barber
65. Matas Katieb
74. Ben Suttor
Varsity girls
33. Stella Sanders
45. Evalynn Skiba
Sophomore boys
97. Cooper Huggins
Freshman boys
27. Bode Cobb
53. Jack Sargent
Freshman girls
30. Vespera Steiner
VSSA
Varsity boys
33. Reiner Schmidt
Varsity girls
12. Keely Hendricks
37. Kyleena Lathram
Junior varsity girls
2. Lucy Perkins
33. Jolene Edelmann
54. Cora Wilson
Junior varsity boys
12. Will Bentley
29. Andrew Lombardi
Sophomore boys
141. Brady McBride
Freshman boys
2. Alex Current
Freshman girls
3. Katherine McDonald
Volleyball: Vail Mountain defeated Cedaredge 3-1 at home on Friday night, its second straight win, to improve to 8-9 on the year and 6-4 in the 2A/1A Western Slope. The Gore Rangers return to the court on Monday at home against Caprock Academy.
Vail Christian went 2-1 on Saturday, taking down Lyons and Union Colony Prep and falling to Strasburg in a regular season tournament.
“The purpose of this late season tournament was to get some time on the road in tournament play in preparation for making a run in the postseason,” stated coach Adina Petersmeyer. It took Petersmeyer’s crew a little time to settle in during the opener against Union Colony Prep, but setter Logan Nobrega got things going with a six-point service ace streak.
“When we got the ball into system and into our quick offense Union had trouble defending,” Petersmeyer said, noting the play of Grace Engleby and Hannah Leonard. The Saints would go on to win in three sets, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6.
Against 18-3 Strasburg, Petersmeyer said her team “struggled finding a rhythm in the serve-receive.” “We had to adjust our defense to pick up their deep, strong attack,” she added of the two-set loss. “We got a good look at Strasburg and played good uptempo volleyball but fell short,” Petersmeyer said. “Experience and time on the court against these tough front range teams will serve us well.” The Saints are now 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the 2A/1A Western Slope.
Football: Eagle Valley fell to 1-6 after losing to Durango 62-8 in a Friday home conference matchup. Durango improved to 7-1 with the victory; the Devils travel to Glenwood Springs next week before finishing the season at home against Summit.
Vail Christian used a 22-point second quarter to pull away from West Grand on Friday, defeating the Mustangs 50-36. The Saints (6-1) host Rangely next Friday.
