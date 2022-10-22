 Prep notebook: Stovall places third in state mountain biking championship as VSSA places fourth as a team, Eagle Valley 7th | VailDaily.com
Prep notebook: Stovall places third in state mountain biking championship as VSSA places fourth as a team, Eagle Valley 7th

Saints and Gore Rangers pick up volleyball wins

Landen Stovall placed third overall in the varsity boys state championship race in Glenwood Springs.
Rick Stovall/Courtesy photo

Mountain biking: Eagle Valley mountain bike star Landen Stovall had the field’s fastest third lap, but it wasn’t enough to come back on his Bear National Team teammate Nicholas Konecny, who won the Colorado Mountain Biking League varsity state title in a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 38.80 seconds on Saturday in Glenwood Springs. The Summit junior was neck-and-neck with Independent North’s Kade Kreikemeier for most of the three laps around the Spring Valley Trail System, but created a three-second gap coming into the finish to claim the title. Stovall (1:05:03.01) finished third overall in his last high school mountain bike race.

The state championships featured the top 25 athletes from each of the four regions at the varsity level, and the top 40 in junior varsity, sophomore and freshman levels based off of results from the four regular seasons races. The state championship course contained 571 feet of climbing per 4.7-mile lap, with varsity divisions completing three laps and other divisions contesting two.

“To start, just about all our athletes qualified for states,” noted club head coach Marshall Troutner (who coaches all the area athletes). “In such a competitive state for mountain biking, it’s easy to forget the little things: just being able to go to states and make ground is a huge accomplishment. The coaches for VJC couldn’t be prouder to work with such a talented group of athletes.”

“Second, and I know this sounds like bragging, but I honestly believe we have the best group of parents in high school sports,” the coach continued. “The support for athletes and team is consistent and unwavering, from nationals to states and everywhere in between.”

In the girls varsity race, freshman Kira Mullins (1:19:07.77) won the title as Riley Huston (1:19:43.42) of Durango used a heroic third lap to track down SSCV Nordic skier Rose Horning (1:19:44.74), competing for Leadville in the Division 3 team division, for silver. Keely Hendricks (1:26:43.24) was the top VSSA finisher in 12th and Stella Sanders.

Ky Lathrum was recognized by the league with the Trailblazer Award. “She raced all season with a still-undiagnosed persistent health issue causing loss of vision in one eye, among other impairments,” Troutner said, noting that across the board, his athletes finished at their start position or better. “A coach couldn’t ask for more. Everyone gave it their all and raced their best.”

SSCV mountain bike athletes pose after their races at the Colorado Mountain Bike League “Showdown in the Boat” earlier in the year in Steamboat Springs. The team finished its 2022-2023 season with a fourth place finish as a team in the Division 2 state championships.
SSCV/Courtesy photo

In the junior varsity races, SSCV’s Lucy Perkins finished second overall out of 115 athletes in the girls event while Will Bentley placed 12th overall as the top local in the boys race. Other podium finishers from Saturday included Alex Current (second overall) in the freshmen boys championship race and Katherine McDonald (third overall) in the freshmen girls championship race.

VSSA finished fourth overall in the Division 2 team scores, with Eagle Valley placing seventh.

“You know I’ve already been scheming for next season,” Troutner said. “We’re just going to go bigger and have more crazy adventures along the way.” 

Colorado Mountain Bike League state championship – Team Results

Division 1

  1. Boulder, 6748
  2. Golden, 6521
  3. Fairview, 6233
  4. Evergreen, 5029
  5. Salida, 4953
  6. Rocky Mountain, 4919
  7. Cheyenne Mountain, 4788
  8. Ralston Valley, 4446
  9. Glenwood Springs, 4029
  10. Heritage, 3907
  11. Conifer, 3859
  12. Green Mountain, 3859
  13. Lakewood, 3473
  14. Chatfield, 3102
  15. East, 3040
  16. Stargate, 2744
  17. Silver Creek, 1566

Division 2

  1. Durango, 4768
  2. Steamboat, 4581
  3. Colorado Rocky Mountain School, 4445
  4. VSSA, 4276
  5. Summit, 3967
  6. Air Academy, 3926
  7. Eagle Valley, 3745
  8. Grand Junction, 3651
  9. Roaring Fork, 3514
  10. Montrose, 3455,
  11. Spearfish, SD, 3367
  12. Monarch, 3314,
  13. Columbine, 3199
  14. Palisade, 2996
  15. Fruita Monument, 2986
  16. Manitous Springs, 2969
  17. Centaurus, 2820
  18. Rock Canyon, 2760
  19. Douglas County, 2702,
  20. Buena Vista, 2565
  21. Taos Composite, NM, 2540
  22. Woodland Park, 2277
  23. Pagosa Springs, 2276
  24. Mountain Vista, 2272
  25. Cherry Creek, 2025
  26. Compass Montessori, 1888
  27. Horsetooth Composite, 1878
  28. High Desert Composite, 1444
  29. Arapahoe, 1100

Division 3

  1. Crested Bute, 2117
  2. Middle Park, 2047
  3. Fort Collins, 2030
  4. Leadville, 1991
  5. Aspen/Basalt, 1986
  6. Discovery Canyon, 1964
  7. Highlands Ranch, 1854
  8. Kelly Walsh, WY – 1768
  9. Estes Park, 1707
  10. Laramie, WY, 1653
  11. Nederland, 1642
  12. Fountain Valley, 1535
  13. San Luis Valley, 1500
  14. Gunnison, 1495
  15. Fossil Ridge, 1453
  16. North Fork, 1439
  17. Castle View, 1364
  18. Steamboat Mountain School, 1263
  19. Palmer, 1260
  20. Animas, 1255
  21. Regis Jesuit, 1197
  22. Coronado, 1153
  23. Wheat Ridge, 999
  24. South, 990
  25. Thunder Ridge, 923
  26. Natrona, WY – 905
  27. Lewis Palmer, 865
  28. Renaissance, 716
  29. Denver Academy, 556
  30. Cheyenne, WY, 545
  31. Littleton, 501
  32. Longmont, 489
  33. Canon City, 422
  34. Legend, 365
  35. Palmer Ridge, 320
  36. Valor Christian, 304
  37. Arma Dei Academy, 285
  38. Ponderosa, 281
  39. Telluride Mountain School, 281
  40. Link School, 229
Colorado Mountain Bike League state championships – local athletes’ results

Eagle Valley

Varsity boys

3. Landen Stovall

22. Aiden Brown

54. Ethan Barber

65. Matas Katieb

74. Ben Suttor

Varsity girls

33. Stella Sanders

45. Evalynn Skiba

Sophomore boys

97. Cooper Huggins

Freshman boys

27. Bode Cobb

53. Jack Sargent

Freshman girls

30. Vespera Steiner

VSSA

Varsity boys

33. Reiner Schmidt

Varsity girls

12. Keely Hendricks

37. Kyleena Lathram

Junior varsity girls

2. Lucy Perkins

33. Jolene Edelmann

54. Cora Wilson

Junior varsity boys

12. Will Bentley

29. Andrew Lombardi

Sophomore boys

141. Brady McBride

Freshman boys

2. Alex Current

Freshman girls

3. Katherine McDonald

 

 

Volleyball: Vail Mountain defeated Cedaredge 3-1 at home on Friday night, its second straight win, to improve to 8-9 on the year and 6-4 in the 2A/1A Western Slope. The Gore Rangers return to the court on Monday at home against Caprock Academy.

Vail Christian went 2-1 on Saturday, taking down Lyons and Union Colony Prep and falling to Strasburg in a regular season tournament.

“The purpose of this late season tournament was to get some time on the road in tournament play in preparation for making a run in the postseason,” stated coach Adina Petersmeyer. It took Petersmeyer’s crew a little time to settle in during the opener against Union Colony Prep, but setter Logan Nobrega got things going with a six-point service ace streak.
“When we got the ball into system and into our quick offense Union had trouble defending,” Petersmeyer said, noting the play of Grace Engleby and Hannah Leonard. The Saints would go on to win in three sets, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6.

Against 18-3 Strasburg, Petersmeyer said her team “struggled finding a rhythm in the serve-receive.” “We had to adjust our defense to pick up their deep, strong attack,” she added of the two-set loss. “We got a good look at Strasburg and played good uptempo volleyball but fell short,” Petersmeyer said. “Experience and time on the court against these tough front range teams will serve us well.” The Saints are now 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the 2A/1A Western Slope.

Vail Christian improved to 14-3 on the year after a win and a loss in Saturday tournament games.
Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Football: Eagle Valley fell to 1-6 after losing to Durango 62-8 in a Friday home conference matchup. Durango improved to 7-1 with the victory; the Devils travel to Glenwood Springs next week before finishing the season at home against Summit.

Vail Christian used a 22-point second quarter to pull away from West Grand on Friday, defeating the Mustangs 50-36. The Saints (6-1) host Rangely next Friday.

