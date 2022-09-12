Prep notebook: Streaking Stovall stays on top

High school mountain bikers race in the Cloud City Challenge on Sunday in Leadville.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Mountain biking: Landen Stovall is 2-for-2 in Colorado High School Cycling League mountain bike races this season. The Eagle Valley senior was victorious in Frisco to open the fall campaign and won the varsity boys race at the Cloud City Challenge on Sunday, covering the 18.7-mile course and its 1,800 feet of elevation gain in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 35.40 seconds.

“Another good battle,” he posted on Strava after the race.

Stovall had company on the first two laps, as Stovall, Steamboat’s Aiden Haack and Summit’s Nicholas Konecny all split 25:17 and 26:02, respectively, on the first two 6.2-mile revolutions of Colorado Mountain College’s mix of cross-country ski trails and smooth, high-altitude single track. On the third lap, Konency maintained his tempo (26:05), falling off of Haack (25:26) and Stovall (25:15), who made his last time around the quickest of the day, winning by 12 seconds over the Steamboat cyclist. Konecny (1:17:25:05), a three-time U.S. national champion , finished third.

VSSA’s Reiner Schmidt (1:25:15.96) was the next highest-placing local, finishing in 10th.

On the girls side, Eagle Valley junior Stella Sanders finished third overall in 1:43:24.22. Boulder athletes Haydn Hludzinski (1:38:08.86) and Hannah Berns (1:42:36.31) swept the top two spots. VSSA’s Keely Hendricks, who outlasted Hludzinski in Frisco last week to take the victory, was fourth in 1:46:01.42.

The CHSCL consists of over 160 teams, which are divided into four regions — Piedra, Crystal, Yampa and Platte. Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley and VSSA all compete in the Yampa region against 20 other schools.

The Cloud City Challenge was the second of four regular season races, opportunities for athletes to earn qualifying slots at the state championships, held Oct. 22-23 in Glenwood Springs. The top-25 boys and girls from each region (100 total), based on scores from individuals’ top three race performances, qualify for the state championship.

The Yampa region competes in Steamboat Springs on Sept. 24 in the season’s third race weekend.

Soccer: No. 9 Eagle Valley moved to 6-0 with a 1-0 win over Frontier Academy on Saturday. The Devils (6-0, 4-0 league) are at home on Tuesday against Delta (1-4) and before a consequential league clash with Summit (5-1 overall, 3-1 league) in Gypsum on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Vail Mountain School received goals from Nolan Kim, Thomas Turilli, Jack Schwartz, Turner Ringler, Drew Johnson and Rutley Heinemann to cruise to a 6-0 win over Telluride last Friday in the first game of a mid-season road tournament. In Saturday’s game against 3A No. 3-ranked Coal Ridge (3-0-1), the Gore Rangers fell 2-0. VMS (5-2), is at Basalt (2-2) on Tuesday.

Volleyball: Vail Mountain School went 1-2 in a three-game non-leauge tournament over the weekend, falling to Denver Christian 3-1, defeating Ignacio 3-0 and losing to Strasburg 3-1. VMS (3-5) hosts West Grand (8-2) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Vail Mountain School went 1-2 over the weekend in girls volleyball action.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

No. 9 Vail Christian remained perfect, taking down Caprock Academy 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 to move to 5-0. The Saints host Addenbrooke Classical Academy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a non-league matchup.

Football: Vail Christian hung with No. 10 Lyons (3-0) through the first half of last Saturday’s home football game, but was overpowered in the second, ultimately falling 30-8. The Saints and Lions were tied at 8 after two quarters, but Lyons scored 22 unanswered to drop the Saints to 1-1. Vail Christian is at Merino this Friday.

Eagle Valley fell to 0-3 on the year after losing to Evergreen 48-0 last Friday in a non-league matchup.

Alumni in action: Bayli McSpadden kicked off her collegiate cycling career in style, finishing as the top University of Colorado rider in the cross-country race at the CMU Rumble on Sept 3.

McSpadden covered the 6-lap course in 1 hour, 27:03 to place fourth overall. Colorado Mesa University’s Ruby Ryan (1:18:42) won the race, with a pair of Fort Lewis riders — Bailey Cioppa (1:25:20) and Madelyn Roberson (1:26:19) — rounding out the podium.

Lewis-Clark State College freshman Kyle Hughes, who was third at last year’s state golf championships as an Eagle Valley senior, helped pace the Warriors to a team win in their first invite of the season on Sept. 4. Lewis-Clark State won the Coastal Collegiate Classic in Salem, Oregon and Hughes was fourth overall after shooting rounds of 84, 79, 84. Hughes will contest three more fall invitationals before breaking for winter. The NAIA national championships are May 23 in Silvis, Ill.