Prep notebook: Vail Christian girls tennis continues winning ways

Vail Christian girls tennis dominated a pair of tennis matches Saturday, sweeping all three singles and all four doubles against Delta and North Fork to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The No. 1 doubles team of of Juliet Studness and Anna Baker and No. 3 singles player Jessie Allen didn’t even drop a single game, cruising to straight set 6-0, 6-0 victories in both matches. The Saints continue their season at Steamboat Springs on March 31.

Soccer notes: Vail Christian and Eagle Valley fall

Avery Murray scored twice and Eadlin Hoff and Hailey Severson each added a goal to lead Front Range Christian over Vail Christian in girls soccer on Monday in Littleton. The Saints are 1-2 and are set to open league play at Grand Valley on Thursday.

On Saturday, Eagle Valley dropped a home contest against Steamboat Springs, 4-0. The Sailors scored three second-half goals en route to improving to 2-3. The Devils (1-3-1), will try to get back into the win column Thursday at home against Summit (0-3).

Track notes: Drever shines in Chandler, Arizona Invitational

Jake Drever ripped up the track at the Chandler Rotary Invitational in Chandler, Arizona over the weekend, rewriting the Eagle Valley sea-level performance book in the process. On Friday’s 3200-meter run, Drever, who opened his season last week with a 9 minute, 40 second solo win in Rifle, blazed to third overall in a deep, elite southwest-based field, coming home in a time of 9:16.29, the fastest time ever run by an Eagle Valley athlete. University of Arizona commit Andrew Gibby (9:14.75) and Cheyenne Mountain’s Brogan Collins (9:14.14) finished in the top two spots.

“I have no doubt Jake’s name will cover the Eagle Valley High School track record board before the end of the season,” said Devils cross-country coach Melinda Brandt, who complimented Drever for his dedication and progression over the last four years.

“He is such a competitor. He is doing all the little things right. He is hungry to show off all of his hard work from the off-season.”

On Saturday, Drever came back to run 4:22.77 in the 1600.

Battle Mountain’s distance runners also impressed on Saturday, as well, albeit in a bit harsher conditions. The Huskies finished seventh and 13th in the girls and boys teams scores, respectively out of 27 4A and 5A schools at the Broomfield Invitational. Porter Middaugh (9:35.72) and Will Brunner (9:40.40) went 1-2 in a cold and windy 3200 and Milaina Almonte (11:40) and Lindsey Whitton (12:10.87) came in third and eighth in the girls eight-lap race.

“The group did fantastic despite the long day, and very cold and windy conditions. This was rough stuff for a track meet,” said head coach Rob Parish, who pointed to other impressive performances across the board as well. Presley Smith took second overall in the 400-meter dash and Tyler Heimerl was third in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and 10th in the long jump (14-10).

Battle Mountain’s pole vaulters produced a pair of top-10 finishes as well, with Stella Jackson (7-06) coming eighth for the girls and Quinn Thuon (9-00) placing ninth for the boys. Cooper Skidmore also placed ninth in the discuss (124-02).

Aside from Drever, the rest of the Devils squad also competed in Broomfield. Allie Braun’s 4-09 fifth-place in the heigh jump was the top-placing performance on the girls side and freshman Dylan Blair’s 11th in the 3200-meter (10:14.27) was the best finish for the boys.

Boys volleyball notes: Vail Christian battles Lake County

Vail Christian’s boys volleyball team home opener is against Lake County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Saints, who went 3-7 in their first year of boys volleyball last season, lost their first match of the year 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 on Friday to Gateway. Heath Nager and James Petersmeyer each had four kills for the Saints in the loss.