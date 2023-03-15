Prep notebook: Vail Christian tennis starts the season with three wins

Annika Iverson has returned to lead the Vail Christian tennis team, which includes athletes from all four area high schools, as the No. 1 singles player.

Paul Soriano/Courtesy photo

The host school for girls tennis in Eagle County may have switched over from Vail Mountain School to Vail Christian, but one thing hasn’t changed: the winning.

Last year, the program, then led by Hillary and Steve McSpadden, made history, placing fifth at the 3A state tennis tournament. The No. 3 doubles team of Jenna Elalayli and Juliet Studness advanced to the program’s first state final. That came a week after the group swept all seven finals at the 3A Region 8 championships.

Though not paired together at the No. 3 doubles slot currently, both Elalayli and Studness have returned for the Saints, who are out to a 3-0 start this spring. Vail Christian, now led by coach J.D. Webster, took down Durango 5-2 and Montrose 6-1 at the Canyon View Tournament on March 4. Then, the team went to Lafayette on March 6 and defeated Dawson School 7-0.

Annika Iverson defeated Isabelle Jacobsma 6-4, 6-1, Summer Sveum rolled over Maddie Wittenberg 6-1, 6-0 and Studness took care of Kathleen Donohue 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches, respectively against Dawson School.

Jessie Allen and Aria Webster — teammates on the Saints volleyball squad in the fall — led the team’s dominant display in the doubles matches that day. Their win in the No. 1 slot was followed by wins from the No. 2 team of Anna Baker and Kamryn Mitchell (6-2, 6-1), the No. 3 team of Jenna Elalayi and Sofie Brunner taking (6-1, 6-0) and the No. 4 team — Sofia Elalayi and Heidi Iverson. The freshmen pulled out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 win.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The first home match for the Saints is April 15 against D’Evelyn.

Devils girls soccer falls to Grand Junction Central in season opener

Grand Junction Central received two goals from Liana Bryan and another from Danessa Cordero as the Warriors defeated Eagle Valley in girls soccer on Tuesday. The non-league road loss has the Devils starting the season 0-1, but they’ll have a chance to get in the win column at home on Thursday against league foe Glenwood Springs (0-1). Last year, Eagle Valley finished 4-4-2 in league play, good for third in the 4A Western Slope.