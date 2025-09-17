Prep notebook: Vail Christian volleyball shrugs off sluggish start, defeats Roaring Fork 3-1
After a sluggish start, the Saints roared back to defeat Roaring Fork in four sets on Tuesday night at home. Vail Christian improved to 8-2 on the year with the win over the Rams.
“I knew how good they were and the weapons they had; I think our first set we were just slow,” said Saints coach Britney Branson. “We weren’t moving like normal, we weren’t playing defense. … we did not have the energy.”
The Saints dropped the first set 21-25 but came back to take the next one 25-17. The pivotal moment, however, came with the home team trailing 20-12 late in the third. Captain Betty Bartok stepped up and served the team through an 11-0 run.
“It seriously was the Betty show,” Branson said of the team’s lone senior. “She was getting aces, getting them out of system, diving on defense. It was incredible.”
Bartok finished with 10 kills and a .450 hitting percentage to go along with 17 assists and four aces.
“She really was kind of our star of the game,” Branson said before praising Bartok for her experience and maturity. “She has such great vision on the court, places the ball, hitting at the right time, tipping at the right time — she’s just so smart.”
Middle Riley Baron’s powerful serving — the freshman also tallied four aces — also helped Vail Christian pull through for a 25-22 third-set win before closing out the match 25-11. Brandt said they’ve been working on “strategic” placement with Baron’s serving.
“Just watching the last couple games — at Meeker she was phenomenal and last night she was very good, too,” the coach said.
Mary McClarrinon led the way with 15 kills and just three errors. Brandt said she’s continued to be impressed by the junior’s growth.
“She’s just so much more dynamic this year,” Brandt said. “The different shots she’s hitting, her lack of errors, understanding the situation — if it’s an off set, in the past she’d swing in the net or out of bounds or tip in the net, whereas now she’s able to do something with it.”
Other prep notes: softball teams split matches
- Vail Mountain School girls volleyball split a pair of recent five-set matches. The Rangers defeated Rangely on Saturday behind 10 kills and three aces from Weston Phillips. On Tuesday, Basalt’s Lily Hubbard led the Longhorns to a 25-13, 25-21, 16-25, 18-25, 15-12 win with 17 kills of her own. Vail Mountain School (4-5) plays at West Grand (9-1) on Friday.
- Eagle Valley girls softball defeated Bennett 22-8 on Saturday before falling to Delta 14-4 on Tuesday. Shelby Spiegel and Samantha Kolzcak each collected a pair of hits and Lily Brueck drove in two runs in the latter contest. Kolzcak also recorded a stolen base and struck out two in four innings of work on the mound. The Devils (4-7-1) host Rifle next Tuesday and Battle Mountain on Sept. 25.
- The Huskies allowed 13 first-inning runs against Basalt on Tuesday, falling to the Longhorns 19-5 to drop to 5-6 on the year. Battle Mountain was led by Harper Jimenez Anders on offense. The freshman went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, triple and two runs batted in.
- Alec Uribe scored a goal and tallied two assists and Winston Pillsbury and Calvin Schaffler scored as well, but Vail Mountain School fell to Liberty Commons 4-3 in boys soccer action on Saturday. The Rangers (0-6) are at Crested Butte on Sept. 19.
