Prep notebook: Vail Christian volleyball shrugs off sluggish start, defeats Roaring Fork 3-1

Vail Christian improved to 8-2 on the year after defeating Roaring Fork 3-1 on Tuesday in Vail.

Scott McClarrinon/Courtesy photo

After a sluggish start, the Saints roared back to defeat Roaring Fork in four sets on Tuesday night at home. Vail Christian improved to 8-2 on the year with the win over the Rams.

“I knew how good they were and the weapons they had; I think our first set we were just slow,” said Saints coach Britney Branson. “We weren’t moving like normal, we weren’t playing defense. … we did not have the energy.”

The Saints dropped the first set 21-25 but came back to take the next one 25-17. The pivotal moment, however, came with the home team trailing 20-12 late in the third. Captain Betty Bartok stepped up and served the team through an 11-0 run.

“It seriously was the Betty show,” Branson said of the team’s lone senior. “She was getting aces, getting them out of system, diving on defense. It was incredible.”

Bartok finished with 10 kills and a .450 hitting percentage to go along with 17 assists and four aces.

“She really was kind of our star of the game,” Branson said before praising Bartok for her experience and maturity. “She has such great vision on the court, places the ball, hitting at the right time, tipping at the right time — she’s just so smart.”

Middle Riley Baron’s powerful serving — the freshman also tallied four aces — also helped Vail Christian pull through for a 25-22 third-set win before closing out the match 25-11. Brandt said they’ve been working on “strategic” placement with Baron’s serving.

“Just watching the last couple games — at Meeker she was phenomenal and last night she was very good, too,” the coach said.

Mary McClarrinon led the way with 15 kills and just three errors. Brandt said she’s continued to be impressed by the junior’s growth.

“She’s just so much more dynamic this year,” Brandt said. “The different shots she’s hitting, her lack of errors, understanding the situation — if it’s an off set, in the past she’d swing in the net or out of bounds or tip in the net, whereas now she’s able to do something with it.”

