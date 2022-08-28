Prep notebook: Vail Christian wins football opener

Will Brunner ran 16:40 to win his team's home invitational at Maloit Park on Saturday by 20 seconds.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Football > Taylor Shull had five rushing touchdowns and tossed another one to Will Neumann to guide Vail Christian to a 48-20 win over Dolores Huerta Prep on Saturday as the Saints started their season 1-0. Vail Christian also received a big boost from senior linebacker Matt Bradford, whose interception return for a touchdown helped spark the road non-league victory. Vail Christian is at home against Lyons Sept. 10.

Evergreen rushed out to a 42-0 first-half lead against the Huskies in Battle Mountain’s home opener Friday night in Edwards en route to a 56-8 win. Miles Mckenzie carried the ball four times for 25 yards and scored the Huskies’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Seth Bamford led the team with 27 yards on the ground. Battle Mountain is at Basalt next Thursday in another non-league matchup.

Basalt was in the valley Friday night facing Eagle Valley High School in the Devils’ home opener. The Devils fell to the Tigers 39-16. Eagle Valley is at home next Friday against Delta in another non-league game. Delta is coming off a 24-0 win over University (Greeley) 24-0.

Volleyball > Eagle Valley continued its winning ways Thursday, defeating Grand Junction Central in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18. Ione Pedersen and Talia Crawford led the way with five kills each and sophomore Taylor Hooper added three. The Devils’s serving was on point, with Natalie Izbicki, Pedersen and Ivy Lieruance each tallying three aces. Eagle Valley travels to Ponderosa next Friday.

Vail Christian improved to 3-0 on the year after taking down North Park 3-0 in Saturday’s home league matchup. The Saints won 25-16, 25-17 and 25-20 in straight sets. They face Plateau Valley (2-1) at home next Thursday.

Madi Nelson had 12 kills to propel Highland (Ault, CO) to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Vail Mountain School girls volleyball team on Saturday. The Gore Rangers were close in every set, falling 25-21 and 25-22 before stealing the third, 26-24. They fell 25-20 in the fourth to drop the match. VMS is home against Grand Valley on Thursday and at Rangely on Friday.

Soccer > Eagle Valley notched four second-half goals to cruise to a 6-0 win over Mitchell (Colorado Springs) Saturday in Gypsum. The Devils are 2-0 with a visit to Battle Mountain set for next Thursday. The Huskies (1-1), face Evergreen at home on Tuesday before the valley rivalry game.

Simeon Woldeyohannes scored two second-half goals to propel Colorado Academy to a 2-0 win over Vail Mountain School in boys soccer in Vail on Saturday. The Gore Rangers (1-1) will look to get back on track on Tuesday at home against Steamboat Springs.

Cross-country > Battle Mountain girls cross-country had four of the top six runners and all five in the top 10 to handily win the Husky Invitational team title on Saturday at Maloit Park. The Huskies scored 26 points, with Monarch (58) and Summit (73) and defending 2A state champion Lake County (108) finishing second, third and fourth, respectively.

Milaina Almonte (left) and Lindsey Whitton (right) led a pack of five Huskies into the top five at the Husky Invitational Saturday at Maloit Park.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

While Summit High School’s Ella Hagen ran away with the individual crown, covering the hilly course in an impressive 18 minutes, 54 seconds, Husky junior Lindsey Whitton and senior Milaina Almonte worke together throughout the race, coming across the line with the exact same time (20:23) in second and third. A 70-second gap separated the top three and a pack of five runners, led by Summit’s Lauren McCalla and Battle Mountain juniors Lindsey Kiehl and Kira Hower. Presley Smith was the Huskies’ fifth runner, finishing in 10th place overall.

Summit High School’s Ella Hagen ran 18:54 to win the Husky Invitational by almost 90 seconds on Saturday at Maloit Park.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Ellie Shroll (23:17) led Eagle Valley in 18th place as the Devils finished eighth as a team.

On the boys side, Will Brunner (16:40) cruised to a 20-second individual win, with teammate Porter Middaugh (17:00) coming in second to guide the Huskies to the boys’ team title as well. Summit’s Dominykas Remeikis (17:04) and Prospect Ridge Academy’s Logan Goodman (17:04) also pushed the pace in the front of the pack.

The Husky Invitational boys varsity race in its early stages on Saturday at Maloit Park.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Dylan Blair (18:02) led Eagle Valley. The freshman’s eighth-place finish helping the Devils to a close second-place team finish. The Devils accrued 65 points to narrowly trail the host Huskies (56).