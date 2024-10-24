Prep notebook: Vail Mountain boys soccer defeats Middle Park 3-0

Vail Mountain players celebrate after a goal during the Gore Rangers' 3-0 win over Middle Park in Edwards on Tuesday night.

Sloane Thompson/Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School boys soccer team defeated Middle Park 3-0 on Tuesday night in Edwards. The Gore Rangers ended a three-game losing skid to improve to 5-6-2 overall and 2-3-1 in league play.

Drew Johnson and Alan Irigoyen scored first-half breakaway goals and Calvin Schaffler added an exclamation point with a penalty kick at the end of the game.

No. 10 Vail Mountain closes out the regular season at Roaring Fork on Thursday and at home against Glenwood Springs on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Volleyball: Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain notch wins going into rivalry game

Battle Mountain senior Gracie Halminski spikes the ball during the Huskies’ 3-0 win over Steamboat Springs on Tuesday in Edwards. Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain girls volleyball teams both notched wins ahead of Thursday night’s rivalry rematch in Edwards.

The Devils swept Glenwood Springs on the road, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20. Zakia Shreeve and Riley Weatherred each tallied eight kills and added 12 and 11 digs respectively as Eagle Valley improved to 9-11 overall and 6-3 in the 4A Western Slope. Battle Mountain defeated Steamboat Springs 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 to improve to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in league play.

Prep weekend schedule