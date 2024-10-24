Prep notebook: Vail Mountain boys soccer defeats Middle Park 3-0
The Vail Mountain School boys soccer team defeated Middle Park 3-0 on Tuesday night in Edwards. The Gore Rangers ended a three-game losing skid to improve to 5-6-2 overall and 2-3-1 in league play.
Drew Johnson and Alan Irigoyen scored first-half breakaway goals and Calvin Schaffler added an exclamation point with a penalty kick at the end of the game.
No. 10 Vail Mountain closes out the regular season at Roaring Fork on Thursday and at home against Glenwood Springs on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain notch wins going into rivalry game
The Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain girls volleyball teams both notched wins ahead of Thursday night’s rivalry rematch in Edwards.
The Devils swept Glenwood Springs on the road, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20. Zakia Shreeve and Riley Weatherred each tallied eight kills and added 12 and 11 digs respectively as Eagle Valley improved to 9-11 overall and 6-3 in the 4A Western Slope. Battle Mountain defeated Steamboat Springs 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 to improve to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in league play.
Support Local Journalism
Prep weekend schedule
- Friday: Eagle Valley vs. Rifle at Eagle Valley High School (7 p.m.)
- Friday: 4A Region 1 cross-country championship at North Area Athletic Complex in Arvada (12 p.m.)
- Friday: Vail Christian volleyball vs. Hayden (6 p.m.)
- Saturday: Vail Christian vs. Hayden at Battle Mountain High School (1 p.m.)
- Saturday: Battle Mountain boys soccer at Mullen (2 p.m.)
- Saturday: Battle Mountain girls volleyball at Delta (1 p.m.)
- Saturday: Vail Mountain School boys soccer vs. Glenwood Springs at Vail Mountain School (3 p.m.)
- Saturday: Vail Christian volleyball at Caprock Academy (1 p.m.)
See more