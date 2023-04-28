Prep notebook: VMS soccer, Battle Mountain baseball claim wins

Stella Stone scored three goals to lead Vail Mountain School to a 7-0 win over Moffat County earlier this week.

Soccer notes: Gore Rangers stay undefeated

The Vail Mountain School girls soccer team improved to 8-0 after defeating Moffat County 7-0 Tuesday in Vail. Stella Stone nothced a hat-trick and added two assists in the win as Molly Roberts, Liv Moritz, Solveig Moritz and Kiana Garcia Rios also poured in goals for the Gore Rangers.

Vail Mountain School is currently ranked No. 3 in 3A, trailing Jefferson Academy (9-2) and Colorado Academy (6-2).

Vail Christian improved upon its March 30 showing against Grand Valley, an 8-0 loss, taking the Cardinals into overtime on Tuesday before eventually falling 3-2. The Saints had a 1-0 first-half lead. Jaycee Pittman scored two goals for Grand Valley, which improved to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the 2A Intermountain North league. Vail Christian (1-6 overall, 0-4 league) faced Lake County Friday night.

Baseball notes: Battle Mountain defeats Aspen 16-6

Battle Mountain went up 3-1 in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s home game against Aspen and never looked back en route to a 16-6 win. The Huskies scored five runs in the second and four in both the third and fourth innings to claim their second win in a row and move to 3-10 on the season.

Shaeffer Dodds went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Henry Regrut went 2-for-2 and scored four runs and Cooper Irwin added three RBIs as the Huskies tallied 13 hits as a team. On the mound, Sutton Dodds struck out six in four innings for the win and Finn Sullivan had two strikeouts in one inning to claim the save.

Lacrosse notes: Aspen downs VMS

The Vail Mountain School boys lacrosse team couldn’t overcome a 6-2 halftime deficit against Steamboat Springs in Thursday’s road matchup of two of the 4A Western Slope’s top teams. The Gore Rangers scored three fourth-quarter goals before ultimately falling to the No. 8-ranked Sailors 9-6.

The loss puts Steamboat (10-2 overall, 8-1 league) in the league drivers seat and bumps the Gore Rangers (7-3 overall, 7-3 league) into third, right behind Aspen (8-3 overall, 7-2 league). VMS will play Middle Park (7-2) at home at 11 a.m. Saturday before hosting the Skiers on May 2. The Gore Rangers will close out their regular season against Glenwood Springs and Evergreen on May 4 and May 6, respectively.