Prep notebook: volleyball wins, cross-country meets and regional tennis tournament highlight weekend

From left to right: Ava Bergsten, Addison Marsh and Sammie Boeke compete at the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn on Friday afternoon.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Volleyball: Both local 4A volleyball squads endured nail-biting five-set road games — and came out on top — Thursday night.

Eagle Valley eked out a five-set victory in Summit to preserve its undefeated (8-0) league record. The Devils won their sixth consecutive game with the 25-18, 22-25, 25-9, 22-25, 17-15 victory over the Tigers. The Devils, ranked No. 17 in the latest CHSAA RPI standings, will have a week off before traveling to Palisade to take on the Bulldogs (8-7), who are coming off of a five-set loss to Battle Mountain on Thursday.

After losing at home to the Bulldogs 3-1 on Oct. 1, the Huskies dropped the first set, 11-25, before rallying in sets two and three, 25-23, 25-23. The Bulldogs forced a fifth with their 25-18 win in the fourth, but Battle Mountain was able to close things out 19-17 to capture its first win of the month. The Huskies (6-5) are now tied with Palisade for second place in the Western Slope standings with a 4-3 league mark. They are No. 27 in the state 4A RPI rankings.

Vail Mountain School swept Soroco 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 to get back in the win column on Saturday. The Saints (6-8) host Roaring Fork on Oct. 17. Soroco hosts Vail Christian on Tuesday; the Saints (11-2) are coming off of a five-set win over Hayden on Friday.

Tennis: Vail Christian tennis — which pulls from all of the area high schools — competed in the 4A Region 8 tennis tournament Thursday and Friday in Grand Junction.

The Saints qualified two athlete for the state tennis tournament on Oct. 13-15 in Pueblo. Daniel Blanch won the No. 2 singles title and Leo Yang was second in the No. 3 singles bracket. Aspen’s Chase Kelly won the No. 1 singles, which Vail Christian’s Kai Otsuki took in 2021.

Football: Taylor Shull went 3-for-3 with two touchdowns through the air — both to Theo Moritz — and carried the ball 32 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns to help Vail Christian take down Hayden 36-32 on Friday. The Saints improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. They are at Soroco (2-4) next Friday.

Cross-Country: The Eagle Valley boys placed third overall out of 26 teams at the Pat Amato Classic on Friday afternoon in Northglenn. Jake Drever (15:31.60) was fourth overall out of 197 athletes to lead the Devils. Cooper Filmore (16:28.40) was 17th, Armando Fuentes (16:58.60) placed 36th, Dylan Blair (17:03.30) was 39th and Charlie Schafer (17:03.70) was 41st.

Jackson Filmore competes at the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn on Friday.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“The boys squad had five guys at 17:03 or under and are really pulling the group together,” stated head coach Melinda Brandt. “They will be ready to roll in two weeks.”

Ellie Shroll led the girls team, placing 52nd with 20:36. The Devils placed 17th as a team. Freshmen Clara Brosius (21:06) and Olivia Ingoldbsy (22:29) were the second and third runners for Eagle Valley.

Cooper Filmore placed 17th at the Pat Amato Classic as Eagle Valley finished third overall as a team.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“The girls team has come a long way,” Brandt said. “It was really important for them to see their times drop today to get a good picture of what they can do. With three new runners in our top four, we are working each week on how to race and how hard we can push.”

Out of the Devils’ 14 varsity girls and boys, nine athletes had personal bests in what Brandt said serves as a good tuneup for Regionals in just over a week. Eagle Valley is off from racing next week.