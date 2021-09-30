Preps: Devils soccer starts fast, blanks Summit

Eagle Valley’s Josh Escobar battles Summit’s Santiago Casco for the ball Wednesday in Breckenridge.

Eagle Valley’s varsity boys soccer team left the Summit Tigers frozen on their home turf with a 3-0 rout Wednesday in Breckenridge.

The Devils jumped out to an early lead when Danilson Sandoval netted a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the first half.

“It felt so good to work a good team on their own field,” Sandoval said.

The two teams found themselves shoulder-to-shoulder in several penalty kicks throughout the game. The Devils went up 2-0 right before halftime when Josh Escobar knocked in a another goal.

“Zero-zero mentality, Devils!” shouted Devils coach Andrew Wheeler as his huddled under the crisp night air at halftime. As the temperatures dropped throughout the second half, the Devils kept their intensity up, adding another goal for the final tally.

“After our game was canceled Tuesday I could see everyone on the team just wanted to be on the field and it really showed in the score,” team captain Roman Turner said after the win. “I’m really proud of our guys.”

With the win, Eagle Valley improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the 4A Western Slope.

Eagle Valley plays at home Saturday at 11:00 against Frontier Academy out of Greeley.