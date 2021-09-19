Preps: Huskies boys, girls harriers take third at St. Vrain Invite

Battle Mountain's Sullivan Middaugh, seen here in a race last fall in Gypsum, finished sixth on Saturday at the St. Vrain Invite.

Vail Daily archive

Battle Mountain’s varsity cross-country teams continue to impress against some of the best competition in the state.

On Saturday at the St. Vain Invitational in Lyons, the Huskies boys and girls varsity teams finished third among a crowded field of nearly 60 5A and 4A schools. Niwot, a 4A school, claimed team wins in both the boys and girls races, while Mountain Vista, a 5A school in Highlands Ranch, took second in both races.

The brothers Middaugh — senior Sullivan and sophomore Porter — led the Huskies boys, as usual. Sullivan Middaugh finished the 5000-meter course in 16 minutes, 37.10 seconds, good for sixth in a race won by Niwot senior Zane Bergen.

Porter Middaugh was 14th in 16:58.80. The other Huskies to round out the scoring contingent were sophomore Will Brunner (20th, 17:34.10 20), sophomore Jorge Sinoloa (22nd, 17:36.60) and senior Trey Martin (29th, 17:54.50).

The other Huskies finishers in the field were Kaden Williams, Bergen Drummet, JT Barker, Theo Krueger and Jake Lindall.

In the girls race, junior Milaina Almonte led the way for the Huskies, finishing 14th in 19:51.10. The other Huskies to add to the team score were sophomore Lindsey Whitton (16th, 20.00.80), sophomore Lindsey Kiehl (22nd, 20:29.00), sophomore Presley Smith (46th, 21:42.90) and junior Gabby Leonardo (51st, 21.52.50).

The rest of the Huskies runners included Addison Beuche, Hudson Turner, Molly Roberts and Kira Hower.

Vail Christian football goes to 3-0

So far this season, the Saints of Vail Christian haven’t taken any mercy against their opponents while hanging half-a-hundred on each in three straight wins.

The latest team to get marched on was Soroco, which made the trip down Highway 131 on Friday night from Oak Creek to get drubbed, 58-16. The Saints’ other wins came on the road against Lyons (50-20) and at home against Caliche (54-26)

Next up for Vail Christian is a home game against Sanford on Friday at 6 p.m.

Devils spikers split against 5A teams

Eagle Valley’s varsity volleyball team was the only 4A squad in the building Saturday at a tournament at 5A Eaglecrest. The Devils (6-3 overall) went 2-2 against bigger schools, beating Columbine 2-0, and falling to Eaglecrest and Mountain Vista. Eagle Valley also got a forfeit win over Legend.

The Devils nearly knocked off the host team in a tough match after winning the opening frame, 25-19. Eaglecrest rallied to take the second game, 25-12, then won a tight decisive third-game, 16-14.

Against Columbine, the Devils rolled with wins of 25-20 and 25-16. Mountain Vista Golden Eagles kept the Devils on their heels in a two-game sweep, winning 25-19 and 25-20.

Evie Geddes-Boyd has led the Devils attack this season, racking up 63 kill so far. Sophomore Talia Crawford leads the team in blocks with 15 , while junior Cassandra Yurcak has dropped 18 serving aces this season to go with 169 assists. Anna Gill leads the Devils in digs with 94.