Preps: VMS soccer topples Eagle Valley with 2-1 win

Vail Mountain School is really a 2A school, given its enrollment, that plays in Class 3A. But this fall, the Gore Rangers are playing up in the 4A Western Slope to stay regional with scheduling during the pandemic. The Gore Rangers aren’t making any excuses.

And on Monday, that certainly showed as VMS toppled downvalley rival Eagle Valley, 2-1, just two days after nearly knocking off Battle Mountain. The win for the Gore Rangers avenged a 1-0 overtime loss to the Devils back on Sept. 23.

Seniors Sebastian Kohlhofer and Peter Hughes netted the goals for the Gore Rangers in the win. On Saturday at home, Hughes assisted on junior Nolan Kim’s opening goal that put the league-leading Huskies in a hole.

Battle Mountain pulled out the win over VMS in the second half Saturday with two goals from senior Yahir Eguis for a 2-1 win. Eguis was assisted on his two scores by Sam Koontz and Joseph Fernandez. VMS goalie Mason Geller made nine saves in the loss to the Huskies.

With Monday’s win over Eagle Valley, VMS improved to 7-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the 4A Slope. The Huskies, with Saturday’s win, improved to 7-4-1 overall and remain atop the 4A Western Slope standings at 6-1.

Eagle Valley, after two losses to its rivals in the upper valley following a four-game win streak, sits at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the 4A Slope.

Improved Huskies football gets rival Devils next

Battle Mountain’s football team has only one win on the season, but the Huskies have been in every game outside of a 35-6 opening loss to Evergreen and a 61-0 pasting from Lutheran, 3A’s top-ranked team, on Sept. 10.

The Huskies lost at Basalt, 40-34, on Sept. 10, edged Aspen, 43-34, on Sept. 17 and suffered a one-point loss at Pueblo Central, 36-35, on Sept. 24.

Last Friday night, in front of a homecoming crowd, the Huskies played Palisade tough, leading 10-7 at the half, before falling 28-17.

It hasn’t been the season the Huskies were hoping for, but they can certainly make their season by knocking off rival Eagle Valley this Friday night in Edwards.

The Devils are coming off a 1-point loss to Steamboat Springs at Hot Stuff Stadium in a seesawing game that went down to the final snap. Not that the Devils will be lacking for motivation, either, after losing to the rival Huskies last season, 30-21.

Against Palisade, the Huskies got off to a strong start, marching down for the game’s opening score after recovering a Palisade fumble around midfield with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Tanner Roberts plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown, then kicked the extra point as well to make it 7-0 Huskies. Palisade answered with a touchdown of its own, but the Huskies worked the clock and drove down for Roberts to kick a field goal before time expired before halftime to make it 10-7.

The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown to go up 14-10, but the Huskies answered with a huge play on defense with 10 minutes to go in the game. Thomas Rodney picked up a Bulldogs fumble and returned it 45 yards to make it 17-14 Huskies.

After the Bulldogs scored again, however, Battle Mountain’s game-winning drive stalled out at its own 33-yard line with a turnover on downs, and the Bulldogs tacked on a late touchdown to ice the game.

Roberts finished with 10 carries for 42 yards and added three catches for 54 yards. Including 23 yards in kick returns, he finished the game with 119 all-purpose yards. Huskies QB Blaze Morales finished 7-for-18 passing for 83 yards and also rushed for 39 yards.

Huskies volleyball takes down Aspen in five sets

Battle Mountain volleyball snapped Aspen’s three-match win streak Saturday in a five-set win at Aspen.

The Huskies pulled out the first set, 27-25, before falling in the second set, 25-18. Battle Mountain won the third, 25-20, and Aspen the fourth, 29-27, before the Huskies won the deciding fifth set, 15-10, for the non-league win.

Battle Mountain, which plays in Class 4A, improved to 3-8 overall. Aspen, a 3A team, dropped to 7-4 overall. The Huskies will have their work cut out for them when they host 5A Valor Christian and 5A Grand Junction Central on Friday at their home tournament in Edwards, followed by a match against 3A Brush on Saturday.

Devils harriers run hot times in Englewood

Eagle Valley senior Lukas Bergsten finishes hard en route to his fastest time this season at Saturday’s Windjammer Invitational in Englewoood.

Courtesy photo

The Eagle Valley harriers traveled down to the Front Range Saturday to race in the Windjammer Invitational hosted by Englewood High School.

Junior Jake Drever won the boys varsity race in a time of 16 minutes, 15 seconds, his fastest on Colorado soil. While the pack was missing normal scorer Charlie Schafer this week, Ferguson St. John, Cooper Filmore, and Lukas Bergsten all finished within six seconds of each other.

The Devils have been working on this spread as they look to the regional championship race. The strength of the pack will be a key to qualifying for the Colorado 4A State Championships. The boys team took third at the meet, just seven points behind Conifer and two behind Rock Canyon.

In a first for the Eagle Valley cross-country team, the Devils won both the boys and the girls individual races at the same meet. Senior Samantha Blair won the girls race in a time of 18:13. Devils senior Jordan Neifert moved up throughout the race to take the second place medal in a field of 13 schools. The ladies placed fifth overall as a team in the meet.

Senior Samantha Blair leads the pack at the Windjammer Invitational on Saturday with teammate Jordan Neifert close behind.

Courtesy photo

The Hoss award winners went to Lukas Bergsten and Neifert for their fastest times at elevation this season.

Eagle Valley will take the week off of racing while preparing for the 4A Region 1 championships on Oct. 22 in Evergreen.

Boys Varsity

1. Jake Drever, 16:15

13. Ferguson St. John, 17:31

16. Cooper Filmore, 17:35

19. Lukas Bergsten, 17:37

53. Cade Mather, 18:37

64. Steven Manzo, 18:52

71. Jackson Filmore, 19:04

82. Gavin Doan, 19:25

89. Sebastian Montes, 19:35

90. Armando Fuentes, 19:35

Girls Varsity

1. Samantha Blair, 18:13

2. Jordan Neifert, 19:43

53. Anastacia Baker, 24:02

57. Alden Wyatt, 24:11

62. Hayley Bates, 24:22

63. Addison Marsh, 24:27

73. Kenzie Cosper, 24:58

74. Ava Bergsten, 24:58

94. Karelly Gallegos, 26:54