Protect your local Fourteeners

Participants in last Monday’s Fourteeners Initiative Hike, presented by CFI and the Walking Mountains Science Center, stop for lunch above treeline on Quandary Peak.

Carolyn Paletta

At the Quandary Peak trailhead, Von Campbell introduced himself to each hiker stepping onto the trail and ran through his usual list of questions.

“Hey there, are you guys planning to summit today?” he said to a couple walking towards the trail. “How many Fourteeners have you done? Do you have enough water?”

Campbell volunteers his time as a Peak Steward with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI), a non-profit organization that takes responsibility for protecting and preserving the 54 peaks in Colorado that rise above 14,000 feet, known colloquially as “Fourteeners”. Once a challenge that only the most experienced hikers would undertake, digital trail maps and improved pathways have made Fourteeners more accessible, and more popular, than ever before.

Around 415,000 people hiked Fourteeners in 2020

During the 2020 pandemic, the number of hikers climbing Fourteeners across the state reached an all-time high, with CFI’s infrared counters clocking in around 415,000 hikers in a single season. Quandary Peak, known as one of the easiest climbs and located just 20 minutes outside of Breckenridge, drew around 50,000 hikers to its trail alone.

Hannah Clark is the Volunteer Coordinator at CFI, and she said that the spike in numbers in 2020 is part of a larger trend of heightening traffic on the famous peaks, which has been increasing by an average of 10% every year.

“With COVID, all people wanted to do was get outside, which makes sense because that’s really all that we could do in 2020, but even before that we’ve seen hiking use continue to increase year after year,” Clark said. “A lot of these Fourteeners, they get hiked and then the people go home, and they don’t often think about giving back to the places that we’re taking advantage of.”

The increased accessibility of Fourteeners has led to a large number of first-time and less-experienced hikers on the trails, and that has made CFI’s education initiative, the Peak Stewards Program, all the more critical.

“We have a multi-pronged strategy for protecting Fourteeners, and this is a huge part of it because we can build perfect trails, but if people aren’t following the Leave No Trace principles there’s really no point to building the perfect trail,” Clark said.

Volunteers serve as frontline defense against detrimental hiking behavior

The CFI Peak Stewards Program is a volunteer program that trains people in Leave No Trace principles and the basics of alpine environment preservation, and then sends them onto the trails to connect with hikers who are climbing Fourteeners and monitor visitor actions for the Forest Service. Once trained, Peak Stewards are asked to volunteer their time at a Fourteener of their choice at least four days per season.

Campbell, a 63-year-old retired Air Force veteran, has been hiking Fourteeners since the early nineties and starting volunteering as a Peak Steward last summer.

Peak Steward volunteer Von Campbell talks about his experiences educating on the trail.

Carolyn Paletta

“I see so many more people on the mountains now, so what I want to do is help out and educate people to make sure they preserve and protect the Fourteeners like I did,” Campbell said. “I’ve learned from my discussions that people do want to talk. If it’s their first one, you can tell their eyes are a little bit larger, and they are more than willing to hear what you’ve got to say.”

This past Monday, CFI ran an on-the-ground training hike in collaboration with the Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon, bringing 15 people, primarily from Eagle County, to learn the basic principles of stewardship. This is the second year that Walking Mountains has collaborated with CFI on these initiative hikes, leading one on Holy Cross earlier this month and one on Quandary this past week.

“I’ve always wanted to engage the mountain communities more in stewardship and taking ownership of the Fourteeners that are in the area,” Clark said. “It’s easier to take care of our backyard trails, the ones that are right in front of our faces all the time, and it’s easier to see the resource impacts happening there.”

15 people, primarily from Eagle County, joined the initiative hike to learn about stewardship and sustainable hiking practices.

Carolyn Paletta

The fragility of the Alpine Tundra ecosystem

Nathan Boyer-Rechlin is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Walking Mountains Science Center, and his role on Monday’s hike was to educate the group about the fragility of the alpine tundra ecosystem found above treeline on Fourteeners, and how easily this ecosystem can be disturbed by human behavior.

“It’s taken hundreds, if not thousands, of years for these communities to develop, and it can take weeks for them to get destroyed,” Boyer-Rechlin said. “Here in Colorado it’s easy to feel like it’s everywhere, so it feels maybe less at threat, but it’s still only about three percent of our state. So many of the plants, animals and other wildlife that live up in the alpine tundra can only survive in that ecosystem.”

Behaviors such as hiking with a dog off-leash, walking off paths and over plant life, picking wildflowers or defecating without proper waste disposal can all have dramatic long-term consequences for these fragile high-altitude ecosystems, especially when the actions are magnified by 415,000 people.

“It’s interesting to have such a fragile resource that is so overwhelmed because of the arbitrary height of those peaks,” Boyer-Rechlin said. “The part of Colorado’s backcountry environment that is the most appealing to people is also its most vulnerable.”

The National Forest Service is the only agency with legal enforcement ability on Fourteeners, and with limited funding there is not much official oversight available on the trails. In most cases, volunteer Peak Stewards are the frontline defense against detrimental behavior on the peaks.

Hannah Clark, the Volunteer Coordinator at CFI, explains how a social trail was created through the plant life in just one month’s time on Quandary Peak. CFI builds and maintains sustainable trails on Fourteeners to prevent hikers from walking off trail and killing plant life.

Carolyn Paletta

Walking Mountains began leading initiative hikes with CFI in an effort to promote broader stewardship in Eagle County and encourage sustainable hiking behavior through education.

“Having our niche in Eagle County, we have the opportunity to help them extend their audience, and help our community connect with these other organizations,” Boyer-Rechlin said. “Our whole philosophy about education is that you’re only going to protect what you value, and you’re only going to value what you know and understand. If we can help people know and understand and appreciate these environments, then that is going to inform their values.”

CFI also offers online training for aspiring Peak Stewards, who can hit the trail after completing the course. Walking Mountains is planning more Peak Steward initiative hikes next year, and offers a broad array of guided hiking opportunities on their website through the end of the summer.

Campbell will be back at Quandary Peak on August 7, connecting with hikers and protecting the mountains that he loves.

“It feels so good to tell somebody something that they aren’t aware of, and hopefully do some form of education where they’re going to have respect for that mountain now, and they’re going to want to pass that on,” Campbell said. “And if it is their first Fourteener, maybe the next 20 that they do they’ll make sure to stay on rocks when they’re going up rather than trampling on the flowers.”

To learn more about CFI’s Peak Steward Program and volunteer your time, visit 14ers.org .

For a schedule of upcoming hikes at Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon, visit walkingmountains.org .

To learn more about sustainable hiking practices, visit lnt.org .