Public schools allowing some fans back to indoor games

Yes, fans will be allowed into winter sports events as Eagle County moves from orange to yellow in monitoring COVID-19. (Special to the Daily)



A maximum of 150 allowed inside

Eagle County School District announced that it is welcoming spectators back to indoor athletic events as permitted by the less restrictive yellow, concern stage of the state-level COVID-19 dashboard.

Yellow allows for 50% capacity or 150 people for Indoor seated events and entertainment. The change from no spectators while in the orange level to up to 150 while in yellow is effective immediately. Parents of student athletes were notified directly by coaches on February 17 in anticipation of the change in community status.

“This is welcome news for our student-athletes and their families,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “Many have been lobbying for parents to be able to attend competitions, so we’re happy the community restrictions have loosened and Public Health has agreed to allow spectators back, even though in limited capacities and with obvious restrictions.”

Spectators will be limited to 150 people, with family groups sitting together and spaced at least six feet apart. The players and coaches participating in the game do not count toward the 150 person limit, however, players and coaches seated in the stands waiting to play a game are counted toward the limit.

For example, home and away boys teams may be waiting to play after girls’ games. Venue capacity and seating availability (number of bleachers used) can also impac total attendance. The school district will offer the maximum number of possible spectators possible given all of an event’s circumstances.

In addition to limited capacities, fans are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the events. To manage limited capacity, the district will use the same ticketing system used in the fall, HomeTown Ticketing,

Athletes will receive codes and directions to give to parents to order tickets. The system generates a QR code displayed and scanned by a smartphone at the gate. Ticketing availability can vary by game and venue capacity, with priority given to the parents of participating student athletes. Access to tickets is available on the district’s website at eagleschools.net/tickets .

“We continue to thank parents, students, and the community for their understanding and patience with safety-related restrictions required by the pandemic,” Qualman said. “As the community vaccinations increase and rates of transmission decline, we all look forward to turning the corner on pandemic-required restrictions.”