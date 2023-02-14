Radamus leads U.S. to team parallel slalom gold medal at FIS World Alpine Ski Championships

River Radamus, left, Nina O Brien and Paula Moltzan stand at the finish area after completing mixed team parallel event at the World Championships in Meribel, France on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

River Radamus brought home his first global championship medal on Tuesday, leading the U.S. to the mixed team parallel slalom gold medal at the 2023 FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Meribel, France.

The Edwards skier joined Tommy Ford, Nina O’Brien and Paula Moltzan to take down Poland, Italy and Canada in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. In the final, the U.S. won a thrilling 3-2 victory over the defending world champions from Norway to claim the country’s first world championship medal in the mixed team parallel event.

River Radamus, left, and Italy’s Alex Vinatzer speed down the course during the mixed team parallel event at the World Championships in Meribel, France on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Canada defeated Austria, the 2022 Olympic gold medalists, in the small final to win the bronze.

In the big final, Nina O’Brien battled Kristin Lysdahl. Despite getting caught in a gate’s panel midway, the American, who was featured in the Vail Daily’s “Fracture Friday” series after recovering in Edwards from leg fractures suffered in the 2022 Olympics, maintained her composure and took a 0.13-second win.

Radamus went second against Alexander Steen Olson. The American was consistent all day and held a slight advantage over the Norwegian throughout, but Olson was able to pull back time in the final gates on the red course — which had been skiing fast in the finish throughout — for a 0.04-second win.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Moltzan and Thea Louise Stjernesund would finish in a perfect tie in the third spot, giving both teams a point. That placed all the pressure on Tommy Ford and Timon Haugan to break the tie. Haugan, however, would make things easy for Ford. The Norwegian tried to push out of the gate early and tripped over his skis, giving the American a clear path to the 1.5-second victory.

Radamus continues his world championship program later on Tuesday in the individual parallel. The qualifier begins at 10:15 a.m. MST.

Tommy Ford and teammate River Radamus, right, hug after competing the mixed team parallel race at the World Championships, in Meribel, France.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

This story will be updated throughout the day.