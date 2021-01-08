Radamus takes 18th in Swiss giant slalom

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s River Radamus is on his way to finishing 18th in Friday’s World Cup giant slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland. That is a career best for Radamus in the GS. (AP file photo/Gabriele Facciotti)



Take that, Adelboden.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s River Radamus logged the best giant-slalom performance of his young World Cup career on Friday, finishing 18th in Adelboden, Switzerland.

France’s Alexis Pinturault took the win with Croatia’s Filip Zubcic in second and Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt rounding out the podium. American Tommy Ford was 10th.

And while most people don’t hold a grudge against a lovely Swiss resort town, Radamus had a score to settle with Adelboden. In last year’s giant slalom there, Radamus finished 31st during the first run, missing the cut by 2-hundredths of a second.

“The day after the race last year, I took a screenshot of the results page and had it as my phone background for the last year,” Radamus said in a U.S. Ski Team press release on Friday. “It was probably one of the toughest days of my skiing career and so I used it as motivation all summer and coming into this season. To get in and find some points and have my personal best here a year later means a lot to me. … Not feeling like I had my best skiing and having a personal best means I’m on the right track and the things I’ve been doing all summer are paying off.”

Just a note here: Don’t tick off Radamus. It seems like he holds a grudge … in a good way.

Radamus’s best World Cup finish remains 14th place in parallel in Alta Badia, Italy, on Dec. 23, 2019, but Friday’s result is part of a nice trend in the right direction for the local in GS. After having made the flip on the white circus once during the previous three years, Radamus has made the points three times in five starts in GS this season.

“I feel like I left a lot on the table today,” Radamus said. “So having the confidence to know that I can do it—taking it for everything that it’s worth and pushing the line, pushing the pace and skiing more aggressively tomorrow is my goal.”

Radamus and the rest of the tour have another giant slalom Saturday in Adelboden, followed by a slalom on Sunday.