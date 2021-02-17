Radamus, Team USA finish sixth at worlds team event

From left, Team USA’s River Radamus competes with Ivan Kuznetov of Russia during a mixed team parallel slalom event at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)



River Radamus helped the United States to a sixth-place finish during Wednesday’s mixed team event at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina, Italy.

Team USA defeated the Russian Ski Federation in the first round, before falling to eventual champion Norway during the quarterfinals. Norway defeated ancient Scandinavian rival Sweden, 3-1, in the finals, while Germany edged out the defending team Olympic and world champion, Switzerland, for the bronze.

Missing a bunch of major names to injury coming into the championships, Thea Louise Stjernesund, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Fabian Wilkens Solheim won their runs in the final to give Norway a 3-1 victory. Kristin Lysdahl and Kristina Riis-Johannessen were also on Norway’s team.

Solevaag stopped racing midway through his heat against Kristoffer Jakobsen when the Swede made a mistake and appeared to invade his course. The jury opted for a re-run and Solevaag won.

The Americans tied the Russian Ski Federation, which is the name for the Russian team while it serves out international penalties from the 2014 Olympic doping scandal, 2-2 during the four scheduled heats. The United States won on the tiebreaker having the best combined time of their fastest male and female skier.

Ramdamus lost to Ivan Kuznetsov in his heat by 0.27 seconds.

This story will be updated.