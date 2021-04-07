Radamus wins nationals super-G in Aspen

River Radamus, a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alumnus, captures the U.S. Alpine Championships super-G on Wednesday in Aspen. (Special to the Daily)



The Alpine skiing season isn’t over, people. River Radamus is still winning races.

On Day 3 of the U.S. Alpine Championships at Aspen Highlands, the men came out charging, with River Radamus emerging victorious in the super-G, while teammate Luke Winters grabbed the win in the alpine combined.

With colder overnight temperatures, the conditions for the super-G were super solid and the guys were stoked to ski a flowy, fun super-G course to start off the day. Radamus won the run, with Winters—who hasn’t donned a pair of the longboards since a fall camp at Copper Mountain — 0.16 seconds back in second, and speed specialist Sam Morse rounding out the podium in third, 0.22 off Radamus’ pace.

Up next was the slalom portion of the alpine combined, and University of Denver and Alpine Canada athlete Simon Fournier—who was fifth in the super-G portion of the combined, .53 seconds out—came out charging and went into a healthy lead over the U.S. Ski Team’s Cooper Cornelius by .59. But, Winters was coming. Winters came down into first by .27 over Fournier, and Radamus came down into third, .51 seconds back. Cornelius ended up in fourth, just off the podium.

Wednesday’s super-G victory marks Radamus’ career-first national super-G title, while Winters is grabbing his second alpine combined national title. Both were psyched to finish off the long season with solid results.

Radamus, who won the 2020 giant slalom national title at the rescheduled U.S. Alpine Championships at Copper, was satisfied with his results on the day, and happy for his teammate Winters as well.

“It’s really fun to come back to Nationals and wrap up the season here…little less pressure than the heart of the World Cup season, and I felt like I was able to ski a little bit freer,” Radamus said. “Super-G was awesome, I really enjoyed the course…it was just sort of flowy and not a lot to it. There’s a lot of really strong skiers in the super-G field, like Erik (Arvidsson) and Goldy (Jared Goldberg), who had World Cup success this year, so I didn’t have a lot of expectations on myself. I just tried to commit to my line and go as straight as I possibly could, and it flowed pretty nicely and I did well there.”

Radamus admitted his teammate Winters is tough to catch in slalom, but he gave him a good challenge. “In slalom, I knew I was in for a battle with Luke—he’s skiing amazing in slalom right now—and I really wanted to execute and give him a good fight,” Radamus said with a laugh. “He’s really good though, so I didn’t quite do what I wanted to, but there’s no shame in losing to him right now so I’m satisfied.”

Up next in the U.S. Alpine Championships is downhill training for both men and women on Friday and Saturday.