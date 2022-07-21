Ravelo rides on

EagleVail cyclist Cristhian Ravelo at the Green Mountain Stage Race in Vermont in 2019. Ravelo hopes to end his season at the three-day event again in 2022.

Special to the Daily

EagleVail cyclist Cristhian Ravelo would like to bookend his season with successful stage racing.

Primarily a multi-day road specialist means — in the American cycling calendar — his big races happen in the spring and the fall. In-between, he’s a domestique for his CS Velo comrades competing in the American Criterium Cup Circuit , (ACC) USA Cycling’s premiere, 10-event series.

“My goals are more in the spring when it comes to these stage races and then I just carry fitness over and help the guys (doing the crits),” he said.

After racing the Tucson Bicycle Classic and La Verne Stage Race in March, Ravelo placed 12th in the general classification standings at the five-stage Tour of the Gila in Silver City New Mexico in May, helping to propel teammate Sean Gardner to the overall GC win.

“The spring was kind of our big objective as far as the road riders on the team. I think we did even more than expected, which was great,” he said.

He bounced over to the Joe Martin Stage race, where he “didn’t do as well in GC” but was 10th out of 108 riders during the second stage of the Fayetteville, Arkansas event.

“That was a good result for me because at first I went there as a support rider,” he said, adding that the Mount Sequoyah leg of the four-stage event was “probably the most stacked field out of all three stage races we’ve done.”

“You know, things happen during the race and then halfway through that stage I got the green light to just kind of do my own ride.”

The Armed Forces Criterium in Washington, D.C., a 500-turn, 100-lap, 100-kilometer race — “which is crazy,” Ravelo commented — saw the EagleVail rider finish 48th out of 123 on June 4 and 42 out of 125 on June 5. Two weeks later, Ravelo was in Harlem for another criterium, and he stayed in New York City with his girlfriend afterwards, hitting the cycling reset button.

“I was probably more mentally drained and now I’m motivated to start training and have another peak here,” he said.

After the mid-season break, Ravelo has ramped his training back up in hopes of a final peak at the Green Mountain Stage Race.

“It’s not as big as the other ones, but it’s a decent size because it’s one of the only stage races in the country left,” he said of the Vermont event.

In July, Ravelo spent back-to-back weekends criterium racing in Boise and Salt Lake City. The tightly-grouped, high-intensity and fan-friendly events aren’t his specialty, but it’s part of the gig.

“I’m more of a road racer but I get taken to these crits to help out the crit guys and my job ends with three to four laps to go to put them in good positions. So I’m not there for my own results really — more of a team player,” he explained. The domestique role involves covering moves and “keeping the race together.”

“A lot of times you kind of know how they’re going to play out but sometimes you need to have people in the break and do little jobs that are part of the race because you need to be represented in the breakaway,” he said of the sponsor-pleasing, teammate-helping dirty work.

“I go for things like that; helping out my teammates so they can hopefully get a good result when it comes down to a sprint.”

Post-pandemic, USA Cycling’s pro criterium series was “all there was” for teams.

“It was a big series. Crit racing was starting to blow up. People got invested in it,” said Ravelo of the 2021 calendar launch.

This year, CS Velo hasn’t prioritized the ACC (USA Cycling’s new name for the same series) standings per se, but has hit a few key crit stops. The Salt Lake stop pleases sponsors like Ventum, the team’s Heber City-based bike provider. It also keeps riders sharp.

“It’s sometimes a way to stay racing because there’s not much else,” Ravelo explained.

“America likes crit racing, so you’re going to get known that way, too.”

For those unfamiliar, criterium racing — typically 50-90 minute races involving several laps around short (400-meters to six miles) closed courses — is much different than what’s seen on T.V. in the Tour de France, a three-week grand tour where riders contest 100-mile point-to-point road races.

“It’s such a crazy dynamic in a crit. The slightest thing — you only race for an hour or hour 20 — the slightest mistake and you’re done,” Ravelo stated.

“You don’t have a full stage where you can kind of come back.”

Sometimes, the action gets a little too intense. At last weekend’s Salt Lake Criterium, punches were thrown between L39ion’s Justin Williams and Best Buddies athlete Michael Hernandez at the finish.

Ravelo, who was cooling down when the altercation took place, but witnessed some of the aftermath returning to his team’s tent, said the “crit beef” between the two top teams had been building for over a year.

“To me it wasn’t surprising. Actually a year ago at this exact race they got into it,” he said.

“It didn’t come to blows, but they were screaming at each other a good bit after the race. During the race, screaming at each other is normal, but it’s rare that someone confronts someone after the race.”

He continued, explaining, “Sometimes you get a sense of respect in the peloton where you’re kind of allowed to ride and do certain things, but I’ve never felt it should come down that. But, I think it was a little more personal for them, and it ended up in a fight, which was kind of crazy.”

Now that he’s back in Colorado, Ravelo will head to the Littleton Criterium on August 6, the third-to-last ACC stop, before Green Mountain and a possible sponsor gravel race to top off the year.

“Being home is nice because training is great,” he said.

“Did my first decent ride today. Nice to be back in the mountains.”