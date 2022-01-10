Red Gerard, Chris Corning are officially going to their 2nd Olympics
Several other US Olympic team members announced
At the conclusion of the third day of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, members of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team were named to the 2022 Olympic Team.
Many spots are still up for grabs with a few competitions set to take place prior to the Winter Olympics in a little less than a month. These competitions will decide the remaining slots.
The individuals who will be going to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, are as follows:
U.S. freeski halfpipe teams
- Men: Aspen’s Alex Ferriera, Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck and David Wise
- Women: Brita Sigourney and Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber, with the last spot open
U.S. snowboard slopestyle teams
- Men: Silverthorne’s Red Gerard and Chris Corning in addition to Dusty Henrickson
- Women: Hailey Langland and Jamie Anderson, with the last slot remaining
Gerard is coming off back-to-back wins at the Winter Dew Tour and the 2022 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. Corning finished second alongside Gerard at the Winter Dew Tour. This will be the pair’s second Olympics after both went to Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.
U.S. snowboard halfpipe teams
- Men: To be announced at a later date
- Women: Maddie Mastro and Chloe Kim, with the third athlete to be determined
U.S. freeski slopestyle teams
- Both teams to be announced at a later date