Registration open for Mile High Mites Learn to Play hockey program

The Mile High Mites Learn to Play program returns to the valley this year for young skaters ages 4 to 10. In addition to an introduction to the sport, the program also gets attendees geared up. (Vail Rec District, Special to the Daily)



The Vail Recreation District announced that registration is open for the spring Mile High Mites Learn to Play hockey program, put on in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche, NHL and NHLPA. This is an opportunity for young, aspiring skaters to learn hockey and get geared up for future play.

The program will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 16 to April 1 at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. The six on-ice lessons will take place after school from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Learn to Play is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 10 years old. This program is offered to players that are not currently on a team and registration is based on that criteria.

The program strives to maximize the number of kids playing hockey in Colorado by providing a low-cost, beginner-level program for youth interested in learning the game. This program will provide a fun atmosphere by delivering the game in an age-appropriate manner, and is a great introductory program for any kids interested in participating in VRD’s Mini Mite and Mite hockey programs. Vail’s youth coaches Andy Holland and Tara Lane will be leading this great program.

The program fee is $190 per player and includes a full set of brand new hockey equipment — skates, a Mile High Mites stick, Mile High Mites jersey, helmet, gloves, shoulder pads, shin guards, elbow pads and pants — plus six, one-hour, on-ice sessions. Upon completion of the Learn to Play program, participants will be able to keep their equipment.

Registration is open through March 8 or until the program is full; register online by visiting learntoplay.nhl.com/avalanche and clicking on Vail Recreation District. This popular program has limited availability. For more information on skating programs, email aholland@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2271.

The Vail Recreation District’s mission is to offer diverse and exceptional recreation opportunities that enhance the physical, social and emotional well-being of all its residents and guests.