Registration open for Vail Rec District’s spring youth soccer season starting in April

The Vail Recreation District will host its spring soccer programs starting in April for children in pre-K through fifth grade. (Special to the Daily)



The Vail Recreation District continues to announce upcoming programming for local youth as well as adults. In February, the Vail Rec District announced registration is open for its spring soccer programs beginning in April.

Participants will practice soccer-related challenges, footwork and agility, learn teamwork skills and play in matches — with a focus on fun. Participants should bring athletic shoes, shin guards, a water bottle and appropriate clothing. Teams will be put together based on where players reside and go to school. Special requests will be reviewed, but organizers cannot guarantee these request will be met. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, adhering to Eagle County public health orders.

To register for youth soccer, go online to vailrec.com/register. Participants can also fill out this registration form and return it to the Vail Recreation District (instructions in the form).

Micro Soccer

Program: Fun-based skill building; limited to 60 children

Fun-based skill building; limited to 60 children Participants: Pre-K and kindergarten. Pre-K must have turned 4 before Sept. 1, 2020.

Pre-K and kindergarten. Pre-K must have turned 4 before Sept. 1, 2020. Dates: Mondays, April 26 to May 24

Mondays, April 26 to May 24 Times: 5 to 6 p.m.

5 to 6 p.m. Location: EagleVail

EagleVail Cost: $60 (includes a T-shirt)

$60 (includes a T-shirt) Register: By March 31; register early because this program fills up quickly.

U8 Soccer

Program: 4-on-4 format; focus on fun and skill-building

4-on-4 format; focus on fun and skill-building Participants: First and second grades

First and second grades Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27 to June 5, with games on Fridays or Saturdays

Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27 to June 5, with games on Fridays or Saturdays Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.)

Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.) Location: Vail and EagleVail

Vail and EagleVail Cost: $65 (includes a uniform)

$65 (includes a uniform) Register: By March 31; register early because this program fills up quickly.

U10 Soccer

Program: 6-on-6 format; in-house league

6-on-6 format; in-house league Participants: Third, fourth and fifth grades

Third, fourth and fifth grades Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays, April 26 to June 5, with games on Fridays or Saturdays

Mondays and Wednesdays, April 26 to June 5, with games on Fridays or Saturdays Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.)

Determined by coaches (generally between 4 and 6:30 p.m.) Location: Vail and EagleVail

Vail and EagleVail Cost: $70 (includes a uniform)

$70 (includes a uniform) Register: By March 31; register early because this program fills up quickly.

For more information, visit vailrec.com or call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280.