Registration opening for Vail Recreation District’s adult summer leagues

The Vail Recreation District cornhole league is on Thursdays starting June 24.

Vail Recreation District / Special to the Daily

The Vail Recreation District offers a variety of adult summer leagues, including softball, sand volleyball, cornhole, soccer and hockey. Leagues start in June and run through August. Registration is available online at vailrec.com .

Softball

Co-ed and men’s softball leagues are offered from June through August at Ford Park in Vail. Leagues are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5:45 or 7 p.m. for the first six weeks and 5:30 or 6:45 p.m. during the final weeks of the season. Monday co-ed softball begins May 31, Wednesday co-ed softball begins June 2 and Thursday men’s business league begins June 3. Each league consists of a regular season followed by playoffs. Cost per team is $615 for Vail Recreation District residents or $645 for non-residents.

Open registration for softball will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Altitude Bar & Grill in the Evergreen Lodge in Vail; registration is first-come, first-served. This league will sell out, so plan to attend open registration. If there are spots remaining, online registration begins Thursday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

The VRD is looking for softball umpires. If you are interested in being an umpire, call the Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .

Sand volleyball

A 2 vs. 2 league will be offered Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Taking place at the Vail Athletic Fields sand courts from June 23 through mid-August, the cost per team is $70.

Competitive and recreational 4 vs. 4 leagues will be offered at the Vail Athletic Fields on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. from June 24 through mid-August. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court. Cost per team is $140.

Registration is open online.

Cornhole

The cornhole league is offered on Thursdays from June 24 through mid-August at 5:30 p.m. Finals will be held at the Altitude Bar & Grill. Participants ages 21 and up can register online for $50 (two-person teams).

8 vs. 8 adult co-ed summer soccer

The soccer league starts Monday, June 7 and is played throughout the summer at the EagleVail soccer field and under the lights at the Homestake Peak School stadium. Teams consist of eight people with at least three females on the field. Cost per team is $550.

Registration is open online.

Adult hockey summer league

Summer hockey begins in June and runs through late August. A, B, C and co-ed divisions are offered with eight to 10 games scheduled, depending on the number of teams. To sign up, call 970-479-2271.

Visit vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280 for more information on adult leagues. For more information on adult hockey leagues, call 970-479-2271. Register online for adult leagues at vailrec.com/register .