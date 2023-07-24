Registration open for 2023 Vail Recreation District Micro, U8 and U10 soccer programs

Registration is now open for some of Vail Recreation District's youth soccer programs.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Registration is now open for the 2023 Vail Recreation District fall soccer programs , beginning this September. The program, designed to promote physical activity, skill development and camaraderie among youth, promises to deliver a valuable experience for all participants. Players engage in soccer-related challenges, learn footwork and agility, improve teamwork skills and play in soccer matches — all the while having fun.

The Vail Rec District is also seeking volunteer coaches and referees for fall soccer, and fees are waived for children whose parents volunteer. If you are interested in coaching, email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.

Participants should bring athletic shoes, shin guards, a water bottle and appropriate clothing. Teams will be put together based on where players reside and attend school. Special requests will be reviewed, but organizers cannot guarantee these requests will be met. To register for youth soccer, go online to VailRec.com/register . You can also fill out this registration form and return it to the Vail Rec District.

Micro Soccer Program

Fun-based skill building; limited to 60 children

Participants: Pre-K and kindergarten. Pre-K must have turned four before Sept. 1.

Dates: Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16; Times: 5-6 p.m.

Location: EagleVail

Cost: $65 (includes a T-shirt)

Register: By Aug. 14; register early because this program fills up quickly

U8 Soccer Program

4-on-4 format; focus on fun and skill-building

Participants: First and second grades

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5 to Oct. 19 with games on practice nights or Saturday; Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4-6:30 p.m.)

Location: Vail and EagleVail

Cost: $70 (includes a uniform)

Register: By Aug. 14

U10 Soccer Program

6-on-6 format; in-house league

Participants: Third, fourth and fifth grades

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 18 with games on practice nights or Saturday; Times: Determined by coaches (generally between 4-6:30 p.m.)

Location: Vail and EagleVailCost: $75 (includes a uniform)

Register: By Aug. 14

Registration for all three leagues by Aug. 14. Financial assistance is available for youth soccer; visit the scholarships page at VailRec.com for more information