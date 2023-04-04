Registration prices increase April 6 for GoPro Mountain Games

The Go Pro Mountain Games has a wide-range of outdoor sporting events for all ages and abilities.

Logan Robertson/Courtesy photo

The GoPro Mountain Games return to Vail, Colorado, June 8-11 to help kick off summer in the Rocky Mountains. Featuring over 30 competitions and $130,000 in prize purses and awards, there’s opportunity to compete in team events with friends and family and also new “grom” categories for youth to compete.

Early-bird registration ends April 6 for the GoPro Mountain Games. Visit http://www.summer.mountaingames.com to register and for more information.

Competitions include biking, running, climbing, kayaking, rafting, stand-up paddleboarding, fly-fishing, disc golf and DockDogs, as well as yoga events. New this year, the Orvis Species Slam will make its debut on the final day of the GoPro Mountain Games. Teams of two will try to catch seven different species of fish, with points assigned to each type of fish.

Popular youth competitions return including the Gates Kids Bike Race, and the fan-favorite Nature Valley Mud Run also returns for people of all ages. Want to get your dog involved? Consider signing up for the Rocky Dog Fun Run, or see if your canine is made for the water by signing up for Try DockDogs.

Little Rascal gets some serious air during the GoPro Mountain Games Dockdogs Big Air last year in Vail.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily

From clinics to competitions, and with free spectating, there’s something for everyone at the GoPro Mountain Games (including volunteer opportunities). Athletes looking to compete can sign up now at http://www.summer.mountaingames.com before registration prices increase on April 6. For more, visit mountaingames.com .