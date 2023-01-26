Results from SSCV’s Vail Cup Mogul competition

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail eight year old Cade Hutto catching big air on the jump at the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup mogul competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Golden Peak.

Cade Hutto Vail Cup action shot moguls 1-21-23

Over 120 children competed in this first Vail Cup of the season. This complimentary entry-level competition series hosted by SSCV is open to all children year of birth 2007 and younger. Join in on the fun at this great family-oriented event on Feb. 19 for giant slalom racing, March 5 for slopestyle and big mountain and March 25 for more Giant Slalom racing. Register in advance at vailcup.com . A complete list of results from today’s mogul competition is below.