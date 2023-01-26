Results from SSCV’s Vail Cup Mogul competition
Over 120 children competed in this first Vail Cup of the season. This complimentary entry-level competition series hosted by SSCV is open to all children year of birth 2007 and younger. Join in on the fun at this great family-oriented event on Feb. 19 for giant slalom racing, March 5 for slopestyle and big mountain and March 25 for more Giant Slalom racing. Register in advance at vailcup.com. A complete list of results from today’s mogul competition is below.
|Place
|Bib Number
|Last Name
|First Name
|Gender
|Total
|Class
|1
|71
|Dunlop
|Lachlan
|Male
|10
|U6-B
|1
|97
|Martinez
|Kaya
|Female
|26
|U8-G
|2
|38
|Conroy
|Annabelle
|Female
|24
|U8-G
|3
|67
|Larese
|Valen
|Female
|17
|U8-G
|4
|153
|Perkins
|Kate
|Female
|15
|U8-G
|4
|129
|Zayle
|Ilsa
|Female
|15
|U8-G
|5
|127
|Larson
|Madison
|Female
|13
|U8-G
|5
|45
|Clark
|Evelyn
|Female
|13
|U8-G
|50
|Waugh
|Annie
|Female
|12
|U8-G
|42
|Liles
|Ava
|Female
|12
|U8-G
|117
|Rada
|Winn
|Female
|12
|U8-G
|52
|Gaither
|Adeline
|Female
|11
|U8-G
|59
|PALLARES
|ALEXANDRA
|Female
|11
|U8-G
|34
|Loizides
|Alexandra
|Female
|11
|U8-G
|51
|Quiroga
|Xaviera
|Female
|10
|U8-G
|119
|Fitzgerald
|Ivy
|Female
|10
|U8-G
|82
|Engle
|Erika
|Female
|10
|U8-G
|36
|Gill
|Veronica
|Female
|10
|U8-G
|69
|Sloan
|Mirabelle
|Female
|9
|U8-G
|35
|Frank
|Lizzy
|Female
|9
|U8-G
|33
|Angel
|Greylin
|Female
|8
|U8-G
|76
|Nimmo
|Mirabelle
|Female
|8
|U8-G
|55
|Pearson
|Brielle
|Female
|6
|U8-G
|152
|Dosal
|Christianne
|Female
|6
|U8-G
|47
|Black
|Ava
|Female
|5
|U8-G
|1
|95
|Dispense
|Sebastian
|Male
|30
|U8-B
|2
|49
|Braun
|Eduardo
|Male
|23
|U8-B
|3
|57
|Levin
|Gabriel
|Male
|21
|U8-B
|4
|43
|Curry
|Shai
|Male
|20
|U8-B
|5
|42
|Moss
|Benjamin
|Male
|19
|U8-B
|37
|Corrigan
|Scout
|Male
|17
|U8-B
|126
|Wall
|Sidney
|Male
|16
|U8-B
|65
|Widmer
|Max
|Male
|15
|U8-B
|54
|Letko
|Caleb
|Male
|13
|U8-B
|44
|Brady
|Charles
|Male
|13
|U8-B
|58
|Peterson
|Hugo
|Male
|12
|U8-B
|46
|Schloss
|Hank
|Male
|12
|U8-B
|73
|Tanis
|Liam
|Male
|12
|U8-B
|64
|Szot
|Griffin
|Male
|11
|U8-B
|31
|Blake
|Thomas
|Male
|11
|U8-B
|56
|Major
|Lukas
|Male
|10
|U8-B
|53
|Abboud
|George
|Male
|8
|U8-B
|61
|Orlov
|Dominik
|Male
|8
|U8-B
|68
|Shamshuryn
|Roman
|Male
|8
|U8-B
|40
|Pletcher
|Kameron
|Male
|8
|U8-B
|60
|Kawamura
|Dash
|Male
|7
|U8-B
|62
|denise
|malcolm
|Male
|6
|U8-B
|41
|Beck
|Myles
|Male
|6
|U8-B
|1
|88
|Anderson
|Liza
|Female
|36
|U10-G
|2
|100
|Frank
|Dylan
|Female
|32
|U10-G
|3
|107
|Bevan
|Brooklyn
|Female
|28
|U10-G
|4
|124
|Sloan
|Sagely
|Female
|24
|U10-G
|4
|155
|Assell
|Grace
|Female
|24
|U10-G
|5
|83
|Engle
|Kadri
|Female
|18
|U10-G
|14
|Abboud
|Ava
|Female
|17
|U10-G
|16
|Pearson
|Lola
|Female
|16
|U10-G
|98
|Jacinta
|Perez
|Female
|15
|U10-G
|17
|Mangat
|Julia
|Female
|14
|U10-G
|7
|Lawrence
|Lexi
|Female
|14
|U10-G
|121
|McGrath
|Margaret
|Female
|13
|U10-G
|27
|Widmer
|Kathryn
|Female
|13
|U10-G
|21
|Haley
|Lola
|Female
|11
|U10-G
|24
|Alzubaidi
|Layla
|Female
|11
|U10-G
|18
|Fitzgerald
|Mabel
|Female
|10
|U10-G
|99
|Perkins
|Eliza
|Female
|10
|U10-G
|154
|SAMODUROVA
|Veronika
|Female
|9
|U10-G
|9
|Recart
|Laura
|Female
|8
|U10-G
|4
|PETERSON
|Avery
|Female
|7
|U10-G
|85
|Burden
|Beatrice
|female
|5
|U10-G
|1
|104
|Hutto
|Cade
|Male
|37
|U10-B
|2
|106
|Leonard
|Max
|Male
|31
|U10-B
|2
|78
|Clave
|Eduardo
|Male
|31
|U10-B
|3
|113
|Cannava
|Forest
|Male
|30
|U10-B
|3
|108
|Castillo
|Pablo
|Male
|30
|U10-B
|4
|101
|Graybill
|Boden
|Male
|29
|U10-B
|4
|125
|Richheimer
|Ari
|Male
|29
|U10-B
|5
|103
|Stadler
|Crosby
|Male
|28
|U10-B
|115
|Jockel
|Hudson
|Male
|27
|U10-B
|87
|Leonard
|Hudson
|Male
|27
|U10-B
|112
|Alija
|Diego
|Male
|26
|U10-B
|93
|henkel
|rodrigo
|Male
|23
|U10-B
|102
|Conroy
|Quinn
|Male
|22
|U10-B
|30
|Depriest
|Jamie
|Male
|20
|U10-B
|81
|Arnold
|Leo
|Male
|20
|U10-B
|79
|Calioglu
|Leonard
|Male
|18
|U10-B
|96
|PALLARES
|ANTONIO
|Male
|17
|U10-B
|11
|Schloss
|Oliver
|Male
|17
|U10-B
|116
|Braun
|Oliver
|Male
|14
|U10-B
|20
|Russell
|Harvey
|Male
|14
|U10-B
|72
|Hannan-Bobe
|Henry
|Male
|14
|U10-B
|13
|Bangtson
|Bradley
|Male
|13
|U10-B
|8
|Hirschfeld
|Koen
|Male
|12
|U10-B
|151
|Beck
|Duncan
|Male
|11
|U10-B
|2
|Gaither
|Jack
|Male
|10
|U10-B
|10
|Omohundro
|Jack
|Male
|10
|U10-B
|28
|Barcza
|Oliver
|Male
|9
|U10-B
|12
|Wick
|Owen
|Male
|9
|U10-B
|22
|Lawrence
|Otto
|Male
|8
|U10-B
|6
|Donaldson
|Brooks
|Male
|8
|U10-B
|23
|Lawrence
|Bobby
|Male
|6
|U10-B
|25
|Cozzens
|Aiden
|Male
|6
|U10-B
|1
|105
|Hutto
|Hayden
|Female
|34
|U12-G
|2
|89
|Chenault
|Vivienne
|Female
|30
|U12-G
|3
|109
|Castillo
|Lucia
|Female
|27
|U12-G
|4
|110
|henkel
|marinette
|Female
|21
|U12-G
|5
|77
|Clave
|Ana
|Female
|20
|U12-G
|80
|FUNDUREANU
|Isabella
|Female
|13
|U12-G
|1
|122
|Trujillo
|Remy
|Male
|40
|U12-B
|2
|94
|Dispense
|Matteo
|Male
|32
|U12-B
|3
|90
|Laney
|Marshall
|Male
|29
|U12-B
|4
|111
|henkel
|eduardo
|Male
|28
|U12-B
|5
|91
|PALLARES
|ALONSO
|Male
|27
|U12-B
|5
|114
|Alija
|Santiago
|Male
|27
|U12-B
|128
|Landers
|Beau
|Male
|17
|U12-B
|75
|Porter
|James
|Male
|15
|U12-B
|1
|92
|Dosal
|Luis
|Male
|26
|U14-B
|1
|123
|Trujillo
|Oscar
|Male
|44
|U16-B
