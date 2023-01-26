 Results from SSCV’s Vail Cup Mogul competition | VailDaily.com
Results from SSCV’s Vail Cup Mogul competition

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail eight year old Cade Hutto catching big air on the jump at the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup mogul competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Golden Peak.
Cade Hutto Vail Cup action shot moguls 1-21-23

Over 120 children competed in this first Vail Cup of the season. This complimentary entry-level competition series hosted by SSCV is open to all children year of birth 2007 and younger. Join in on the fun at this great family-oriented event on Feb. 19 for giant slalom racing, March 5 for slopestyle and big mountain and March 25 for more Giant Slalom racing. Register in advance at vailcup.com. A complete list of results from today’s mogul competition is below.

Place Bib NumberLast NameFirst NameGenderTotalClass
171DunlopLachlanMale10U6-B
       
197MartinezKayaFemale26U8-G
238ConroyAnnabelleFemale24U8-G
367LareseValenFemale17U8-G
4153PerkinsKateFemale15U8-G
4129ZayleIlsaFemale15U8-G
5127LarsonMadisonFemale13U8-G
545ClarkEvelynFemale13U8-G
 50WaughAnnieFemale12U8-G
 42LilesAvaFemale12U8-G
 117RadaWinnFemale12U8-G
 52GaitherAdelineFemale11U8-G
 59PALLARESALEXANDRAFemale11U8-G
 34LoizidesAlexandraFemale11U8-G
 51QuirogaXavieraFemale10U8-G
 119FitzgeraldIvyFemale10U8-G
 82EngleErikaFemale10U8-G
 36GillVeronicaFemale10U8-G
 69SloanMirabelleFemale9U8-G
 35FrankLizzyFemale9U8-G
 33AngelGreylinFemale8U8-G
 76NimmoMirabelleFemale8U8-G
 55PearsonBrielleFemale6U8-G
 152DosalChristianneFemale6U8-G
 47BlackAvaFemale5U8-G
       
195DispenseSebastianMale30U8-B
249BraunEduardoMale23U8-B
357LevinGabrielMale21U8-B
443CurryShaiMale20U8-B
542MossBenjaminMale19U8-B
 37CorriganScoutMale17U8-B
 126WallSidneyMale16U8-B
 65WidmerMaxMale15U8-B
 54LetkoCalebMale13U8-B
 44BradyCharlesMale13U8-B
 58PetersonHugoMale12U8-B
 46SchlossHankMale12U8-B
 73TanisLiamMale12U8-B
 64SzotGriffinMale11U8-B
 31BlakeThomasMale11U8-B
 56MajorLukasMale10U8-B
 53AbboudGeorgeMale8U8-B
 61OrlovDominikMale8U8-B
 68ShamshurynRomanMale8U8-B
 40PletcherKameronMale8U8-B
 60KawamuraDashMale7U8-B
 62denisemalcolmMale6U8-B
 41BeckMylesMale6U8-B
       
188AndersonLizaFemale36U10-G
2100FrankDylanFemale32U10-G
3107BevanBrooklynFemale28U10-G
4124SloanSagelyFemale24U10-G
4155AssellGraceFemale24U10-G
583EngleKadriFemale18U10-G
 14AbboudAvaFemale17U10-G
 16PearsonLolaFemale16U10-G
 98JacintaPerezFemale15U10-G
 17MangatJuliaFemale14U10-G
 7LawrenceLexiFemale14U10-G
 121McGrathMargaretFemale13U10-G
 27WidmerKathrynFemale13U10-G
 21HaleyLolaFemale11U10-G
 24AlzubaidiLaylaFemale11U10-G
 18FitzgeraldMabelFemale10U10-G
 99PerkinsElizaFemale10U10-G
 154SAMODUROVAVeronikaFemale9U10-G
 9RecartLauraFemale8U10-G
 4PETERSONAveryFemale7U10-G
 85BurdenBeatricefemale5U10-G
       
1104HuttoCadeMale37U10-B
2106LeonardMaxMale31U10-B
278ClaveEduardoMale31U10-B
3113CannavaForestMale30U10-B
3108CastilloPabloMale30U10-B
4101GraybillBodenMale29U10-B
4125RichheimerAriMale29U10-B
5103StadlerCrosbyMale28U10-B
 115JockelHudsonMale27U10-B
 87LeonardHudsonMale27U10-B
 112AlijaDiegoMale26U10-B
 93henkelrodrigoMale23U10-B
 102ConroyQuinnMale22U10-B
 30DepriestJamieMale20U10-B
 81ArnoldLeoMale20U10-B
 79CaliogluLeonardMale18U10-B
 96PALLARESANTONIOMale17U10-B
 11SchlossOliverMale17U10-B
 116BraunOliverMale14U10-B
 20RussellHarveyMale14U10-B
 72Hannan-BobeHenryMale14U10-B
 13BangtsonBradleyMale13U10-B
 8HirschfeldKoenMale12U10-B
 151BeckDuncanMale11U10-B
 2GaitherJackMale10U10-B
 10OmohundroJackMale10U10-B
 28BarczaOliverMale9U10-B
 12WickOwenMale9U10-B
 22LawrenceOttoMale8U10-B
 6DonaldsonBrooksMale8U10-B
 23LawrenceBobbyMale6U10-B
 25CozzensAidenMale6U10-B
       
1105HuttoHaydenFemale34U12-G
289ChenaultVivienneFemale30U12-G
3109CastilloLuciaFemale27U12-G
4110henkelmarinetteFemale21U12-G
577ClaveAnaFemale20U12-G
 80FUNDUREANUIsabellaFemale13U12-G
       
1122TrujilloRemyMale40U12-B
294DispenseMatteoMale32U12-B
390LaneyMarshallMale29U12-B
4111henkeleduardoMale28U12-B
591PALLARESALONSOMale27U12-B
5114AlijaSantiagoMale27U12-B
 128LandersBeauMale17U12-B
 75PorterJamesMale15U12-B
       
192DosalLuisMale26U14-B
       
1123TrujilloOscarMale44U16-B

