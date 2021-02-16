River Radamus cracks top 10 at world championships men’s parallel

France’s Mathieu Faivre, right, and Croatia’s Filip Zubcic compete during the final of the parallel giant slalom at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Tuesday. (Marco Tacca, AP)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s River Radamus, born in 1998 and the youngest skier competing in the men’s event, finished eighth in the world championships parallel Tuesday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy.

France’s Mathieu Faivre won the race and Croatia’s Filip Zubcic finished second.

Radamus let out a roar behind the start gate before he took to the side-by-side course taking on Slovenian Zan Kranjec, one of the top GS skiers in the world. Prior to dropping in, the NBC broadcast gave a nice little shoutout about him representing the “Vail, Colorado area.”

Radamus, facing the tough opening matchup, finished 0.18 seconds behind Krnajec.

Radamus then advanced to the quarterfinal because he had the fastest second run among other racers.

After Krnajec, Radamus took on Zubcic on the parallel course. With a solid start on the arguably faster of two courses, Radamus led by 0.34, but lost the lead when the racers switched for the second of two runs, finishing eighth.

In the women’s world championships parallel on Tuesday, Italy’s Marta Bassino won the gold for the host country, Austrian Katharina Liensberger won silver and France’s Tessa Worley won bronze.

American Paula Moltzan had an exciting day but just missed the podium, finishing fourth, and Nina O’Brien — one of the youngest women in the race — attacked the course but finished just outside the Top 10 in 11th.

“I’m definitely bummed, I would have loved to keep skiing. It was really fun and I love this event. It’s pretty exciting. You never really know what’s going to happen when you go head-to-head,” O’Brien told the NBC Broadcast after being eliminated. O’Brien lost to Swiss skier Wendy Holdener but is prepping for the team event Wednesday.