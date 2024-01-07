River Radamus finishes in 19th in Adelboden slalom World Cup

River Radamus kisses the snow at the finish area of the men's World Cup slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland on Sunday. Radamus finished in 19th place.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

River Radamus followed up his career-best fourth place finish in Saturday’ giant slalom with a 19th in the slalom on Sunday in Adelboden, Switzerland. The Edwards skier started in bib No. 70 and moved up from 29th place after the first run to finish as the top American in just his ninth-career World Cup slalom start.

“I haven’t been able to ski much slalom. It’s always a dream of mine, but it’s a challenging event,” Radamus told U.S. Ski and Snowboard media.

“I watch my teammates skiing at such a high level — the competition level on the slalom is so high right now, it’s been tough for me to get chances and race on the World Cup. Every time I get the chance, I want to make the most of it.”

Obviously, because I’ve been skiing so little, I had the pressure off, so it allowed me to ski freer and take more risk and it paid off today, so I’m very happy.”

In Radamus’ other eight starts, he’s either failed to qualify for a second run or posted a DNF.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Obviously, because I’ve been skiing so little, I had the pressure off,” he said. “It allowed me to ski freer and take more risk and it paid off today, so I’m very happy.”

After the successful weekend, the 25-year-old sits 10th in the giant slalom standings and 25th in the overall. His best finish in both categories — 15th (GS) and 57th (overall) — came in the 2021-2022 season.

River Radamus competes during the first run of the men’s World Cup slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland on Sunday. Pier Marco Tacca) Pier Marco Tacca/AP photo

Austrian Manuel Feller took the win with a two-run time of 1 minute, 52.62 seconds. Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath (1:52.64) and Austrian Dominik Rasch