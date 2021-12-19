River Radamus takes sixth in World Cup GS in Italy

United States' River Radamus speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



Edwards skier River Radamus continues to make strides in the World Cup circuit, finishing sixth in giant slalom at La Villa, Italy on Sunday and marking a tie for his career best finish since taking sixth in Soelden, Austria in October.

On his first run, Radamus came out the gates ferociously, zooming to the finish line with the best first-run result of his World Cup career at fourth. As he crossed the finish in a crouching position, Radamus lost control and crashed, resulting in minor injury to his lower right leg. “I was pushing it, pushing it, pushing it,” he told the Associated Press. “I knew that last gate could be an issue but I really wanted to leave it all out there, push as hard as I could,” he said. “I came over that thing a little bit surprised and a little bit wild but all I had in my head was, ‘Get across that line.’ I just managed to and obviously it paid off for me.”

Though the injury caused some pain in his leg, it wasn’t a cause for concern for the Olympian. “It’s nothing too serious, it’s just something that’s nagging me right now,” Radamus said.

On the next run, the 23-year-old took a moment to appreciate his surroundings, and the company. “That was definitely my first run amidst the scene—starting between idols of mine and titans of the sport,” Radamus said to Courtney Harkins of U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “I don’t think it got to me too much, but it’s definitely a cool feeling. I want to get back there more often and be able to compete with those guys because I feel that I can.”

Though his second run would prove to be not as impressive as his first, Radamus handled it well enough to end up in sixth overall.

“Getting sixth here is huge for me,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction. Obviously after first run I would have liked more, but I’m happy to make that second run and do it decent. I take the points, take the result and I keep moving forward.”

His favorite track

The Gran Risa, the notoriously challenging GS run at Alta Badia is known for being steep, technical and long. It’s also where Radamus earned his first World Cup points three years ago.

“Everyone will tell you this is the best GS hill,” said Radamus. “I treat it almost as a religious experience coming here—you have to pay tribute to the hill. I always want to come here and really execute and have a good run and really do it justice.”

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was Sunday’s GS victor, claiming his first World Cup of the season. Kristoffersen was in seventh place after the first run, but a stellar second run skyrocketed him to the top. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland took second and Manuel Feller of Austria took third. Men’s GS will continue in Alta Badia on Monday with two more runs in the early morning.