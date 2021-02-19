River Radamus wraps worlds with 11th in the GS

River Radamus zips down the hill during Friday’s FIS Alpine World Ski Championships giant slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday.. Radamus took 11th. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)



After one run, River Radamus was in the top 10 — ninth place — in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships giant slalom on Friday in Cortina, Italy.. That had to be a moment.

The 23-year-old from Edwards and Ski & Snowboard Vail product finished 11th, leading the Americans in the giant slalom. That’s a moment, too.

Radamus had a terrific week, or four days, of moments at worlds. While, of course, worlds do not count as World Cup events, Radamus’ 11th-place finish on Friday is his best finish in a traditional alpine disipline on this kind of stage.

“It’s weird to be disappointed with a personal best, but I felt like I just had so much more in me today,” Radamus said in a press release from the U.S. Ski Team. “Didn’t quite execute the way I wanted to on second run and left a lot of time there, but it’s a good steppingstone I think.”

The reason we have to make the qualification is that Radamus finished eighth in Tuesday’s parallel individual event and sixth in the team comp on Wednesday.

While Radamus is having easily his best season on the white circus — 5-of-7 in scoring points in giant slaloms this year — worlds are showcase for the up-and-coming racer. Never waste an opportunity to impress your teammates and coaches.

“I’ve learned that it takes a lot to be fast,” said Radamus. “I’ve learned how bad I want to be there. I’m going to go back to work, finish the season out strong and hopefully prepare myself for the next Olympics or next World Championships to be able to execute better than I did today.”

Friday was meant to be Ted Ligety’s farewell race. He announced his retirement last week, but was sidelined Friday by back pain. While it’s futile to be the next Ligety — he won an American men’s record 24 World Cups in tech, five worlds gold and two more at the Olympics — it is an opportunity.

"I’m not going to ski to finish. I’m going to ski to win."

Sitting ninth after the first run, Radamus charged. He lost some time and two spots, but it’s another valuable experience to go into his memory bank.

“As they say, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face,” said Radamus. “I felt like I was behind it up top and never really got going and attacking it the rest of the way,”

The women’s and men’s slaloms wrap worlds this weekend. Next weekend, the men’s World Cup returns to Bansko, Bulgaria, for two GS races and more opportunities for Radamus.