Rockies’ C.J. Cron makes all-star team for first time

Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron is congratulated by teammates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Denver.

David Zalubowski, The Associated Press



When C.J. Cron arrived at Rockies spring training in 2021 on a minor-league deal, the veteran first baseman was pretty certain that he’d make the big-league team.

Manager Bud Black told him as much.

“A lot of teams didn’t want me, but the Rockies did,” Cron said recently. “But I had faith in myself and I knew what I could do if given a chance.”

Just look what he’s done with that chance.

On Sunday, at age 32 and in his ninth season in the majors, Cron was named to the National League all-star team. Cron, a first-time all-star who was voted in as a reserve, is the only Rockies player to make the team.

