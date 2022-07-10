Rockies’ C.J. Cron makes all-star team for first time
Patrick Saunders, The Denver Post
When C.J. Cron arrived at Rockies spring training in 2021 on a minor-league deal, the veteran first baseman was pretty certain that he’d make the big-league team.
Manager Bud Black told him as much.
“A lot of teams didn’t want me, but the Rockies did,” Cron said recently. “But I had faith in myself and I knew what I could do if given a chance.”
Just look what he’s done with that chance.
On Sunday, at age 32 and in his ninth season in the majors, Cron was named to the National League all-star team. Cron, a first-time all-star who was voted in as a reserve, is the only Rockies player to make the team.
