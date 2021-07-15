Rockies GM Bill Schmidt on potential Trevor Story trade: ‘We are not a farm system for other people’

The Rockies’ Trevor Story gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera in the seventh inning Saturday, July 3, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/AP

Don’t be surprised if star shortstop Trevor Story is still in a Rockies uniform after the July 30 trade deadline.

Interim general manager Bill Schmidt made that clear Thursday when he previewed the second half of the season.

With the All-Star Game at Coors Field now in the books, the Rockies open a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday night at Coors. While a playoff run appears unlikely, there’s plenty of rumors swirling about potential trades for Colorado to consider with multiple contracts expiring at the end of the season.

“Yes, we do have decisions to make, but we don’t have to move players for financial reasons,” Schmidt told The Denver Post. “At the end of the day, it will be about what we can get back. We are not a farm system for other people.”

Read more via The Denver Post .