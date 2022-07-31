Rockies icon Charlie Blackmon on sticking it out with Colorado: “Never tell me the odds”

Charlie Blackmon (19) of the Colorado Rockies reacts to being struck out by Erick Fedde (32) of the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Coors field on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Charlie Blackmon, with his gnarly mountain-man beard, sing-along walk-up song, and Chuck Nazty hustle, has become a Rockies icon.

He’s had a remarkable career since making his debut on June 7, 2011, just shy of his 25th birthday. But he’s only been to the playoffs twice, in 2017 and ’18, and another trip to the postseason seems light years away.

The 36-year-old Blackmon has watched some of his closest friends leave Colorado for greener baseball pastures; places where winning is not just a wish, but an expectation. Nolan Arenado is in St. Louis, Trevor Story is in Boston, and D.J. LeMahieu, Blackmon’s former roommate, plays for the mighty Yankees.

How does Blackmon feel about that?

He paused for a long moment before answering.

“Baseball careers are fragile,” Blackmon said. “You just don’t know what one bad season, one injury, one change in the clubhouse — you just don’t know what that’s going to bring. There is uncertainty with that.

