Rockies’ Kyle Freeland wears his heart for Colorado tattooed on his arm

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland’s tattoo honors the mountains of his home state.

AAron Ontiveroz,?The Denver Post

Every picture on Kyle Freeland’s right arm tells a story.

A pocket watch on his bicep commemorates a defining moment in his professional life. His wife, Ashley, their dogs, and his beloved grandmother are also celebrated in ink.

Love for his native state is tattooed up and down his arm. A columbine celebrates the state flower. The numbers 303 and 5,280 need no explanation for any Colorado native.

“I was born and raised here and I’m proud of that,” the Rockies’ left-hander said. “And there are so many elements about Colorado that you can incorporate in your tattoos. The mountains, the beautiful summers, the state flower, the snow, all of that, including the Mile High City.”

Freeland, 29, was born and raised in Denver and attended Holm Elementary, Hamilton Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School. He grew up snowboarding at Keystone and will spend this month’s all-star break chilling out in Vail.

