Rockies slugger C.J. Cron eyes All-Star berth
Cron’s making a case as the franchise’s best first baseman since Helton hung up his spikes.
Sean Keeler
Denver Post
The stick? The stick won’t shut up. But getting C.J. Cron to talk shop, to wax poetic as to where all that thunder comes from? You’d have better luck squeezing blood from a stone.
“I was hitting with C.J. in the offseason and me and my dad (Chris) were talking hitting, like we normally would,” Kevin Cron, the younger brother of the Rockies’ slugging first baseman, recalled to The Post.
“My dad asked C.J. what he thought. And in a matter of words, C.J. said, ‘I don’t really like talking hitting. I just like to hit.’”
THWACK!
“’If we all hit the way we said we were going to or trying to, then we’d all be All-Stars.’”