Rockies slugger C.J. Cron eyes All-Star berth

C.J. Cron (25) of the Colorado Rockies takes the field for the top of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors field on Monday, May 16, 2022.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The stick? The stick won’t shut up. But getting C.J. Cron to talk shop, to wax poetic as to where all that thunder comes from? You’d have better luck squeezing blood from a stone.

“I was hitting with C.J. in the offseason and me and my dad (Chris) were talking hitting, like we normally would,” Kevin Cron, the younger brother of the Rockies’ slugging first baseman, recalled to The Post.

“My dad asked C.J. what he thought. And in a matter of words, C.J. said, ‘I don’t really like talking hitting. I just like to hit.’”

THWACK!

“’If we all hit the way we said we were going to or trying to, then we’d all be All-Stars.’”

Read more via The Denver Post