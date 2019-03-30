Rockies use spectacular play by Ian Desmond, big 9th inning to beat the Marlins

The Colorado Rockies celebrate their win against the Miami Marlins after a baseball game on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Rockies Marlins Baseball

MIAMI — It’s March 29, it’s a 162-game marathon … yada, yada, yada.

But in the first two games of the 2019 season, the Rockies have shown the right stuff. Excellent starting pitching? Good bullpen? Timely hitting? Gold Glove defense? Quadruple check.

In their 6-1 victory over Miami on Friday night at Marlins Park, new center fielder Ian Desmond made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Lewis Brinson of a solo home run in the eighth with Colorado clinging to a 2-1 lead. It was the most dramatic scene on a night when the Rockies did big things in big moments.

“Fortunately, I was able to get a good jump on it,” Desmond said. “In that moment, it’s just about going to get it and giving it all you’ve got. It felt good.”

Added reliever DJ Johnson, who thought he’d served up a home run to Brinson: “I’m just glad (the wall) was 407 feet out there instead of 405. That was an amazing catch. I was pumped and I was excited. For ‘Desi’ to come up with that in a big situation made me feel good and made the team feel good.”

